Staff Directory
On Air
Staff
All
On Air
On Air
Aisha Kadomatsu
Host, Bridging the Gap
Bill Dorman
Vice President & News Director
Burt Lum
Host, Bytemarks Café
Casey Harlow
General Assignment Reporter
Catherine Cruz
Host, The Conversation
Charles Husson
Director of Facilities, Host of Evening Jazz
Christopher Phillips
Host, Stargazer
Craig DeSilva
Host of Evening Concert (Monday-Wednesday)
Dave Lawrence
Local Host, All Things Considered
Derrick Malama
Local News Host, Morning Edition
Gene Schiller
Music Director; Host, Morning Concert
Howard Dicus
Music Host
Ian Capps
Host, The Early Muse
Jackie Young
Host, Weekend Edition
Jason Ubay
News Editor
Jayna Omaye
Culture & Arts Reporter
John Kalani Zak
Host, Classical Music
Jon Alan
Host, Blues from the Basement
Judy Anderson
Classical Host
Kathy Kozak
Host, The Body Show
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
General Assignment Reporter
Lillian Tsang
Senior Producer, The Conversation
Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti
Host, Classical Pacific & Kanikapila Sunday
Marc Ito
Host, Bridging the Gap; Board Operator
Nick Yee (dj mr.nick)
Program Manager and Host, Bridging the Gap
Paige Okamura
Host, Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi & Bridging the Gap
Roger Bong
Host, Mauka to Makai
Roger County
Host, Bridging the Gap
Russell Subiono
Executive Producer, The Conversation
Sabrina Bodon
General Assignment Reporter
Sandy Tsukiyama
Host, The Brazillian Experience
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Producer, The Conversation
Seth Markow
Host, The Real Deal
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Board Operator; Host, Evening Concert
Sophia McCullough
Digital News Producer
Zoe Dym
News Producer
José A. Fajardo
President & General Manager
Ananddev Banerjee
Multimedia Producer
Barb Thacker
Membership Coordinator
Bernie Shimono
V.P. of Finance/Assistant Treasurer
Bill Dorman
Vice President & News Director
Cat Gelman
Vice President, Corporate Relations
Charles Husson
Director of Facilities, Host of Evening Jazz
Chikako Epure
Corporate Relations Accounting Assistant
Courtney Thomas
Membership Manager
Don Mussell
Donna Lum
Corporate Relations Administrator
Emily Tom
Intern
Gene Evans
Major Gifts Manager
Gene Schiller
Music Director; Host, Morning Concert
Liane Sunn
Senior Consultant, Corporate Relations
Liberty Peralta
Director of Marketing & Communications
Nick Yee (dj mr.nick)
Program Manager and Host, Bridging the Gap
Ray Cruz
Manager of Operations
Sylvia Flores
Marketing Digital Content Producer
Valerie Yee
Vice President and Assistant GM
A Noah Harrison
A. Kam Napier
Pacific Business News
Aaron Bolton
Aaron Schrank
Aarti Shahani
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Abe Aboraya
Abigail Censky
Abigail Clukey
Acacia Squires
Load More