Staff Directory

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National & International
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Neighbor Island News
Asia Minute
Pacific News Minute
Maui Fires
Talk
Bytemarks Café
The Conversation
Feathers and Fire
Hawaiian Word of the Day
Manu Minute
This Is Our Hawaiʻi
Dave Lawrence Interviews
StoryCorps: Hawaiʻi's Military Voices
Hawaiʻi Radio Hour
Bytemarks Café
The Conversation
Feathers and Fire
Hawaiian Word of the Day
Manu Minute
This Is Our Hawaiʻi
Dave Lawrence Interviews
StoryCorps: Hawaiʻi's Military Voices
Hawaiʻi Radio Hour
Music
HPR-1 - Jazz, Blues, World
HPR-2 - Your home for classical music
Music on Demand
After Hours
B-Sides
Brazilian Experience
Blues from the Basement
Evening Jazz
Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi
HPR Hōʻike
Kanikapila Sunday
Kanikapila Vintage
The Real Deal with Seth Markow
Classical Music Conversations
Tuesday Student Takeover
Morning Café/Morning Concert
Classical Pacific
Evening Concert
Music Series and Specials
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Broadcasts
Honolulu Chamber Music Series
HPR-1 - Jazz, Blues, World
HPR-2 - Your home for classical music
Music on Demand
After Hours
B-Sides
Brazilian Experience
Blues from the Basement
Evening Jazz
Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi
HPR Hōʻike
Kanikapila Sunday
Kanikapila Vintage
The Real Deal with Seth Markow
Classical Music Conversations
Tuesday Student Takeover
Morning Café/Morning Concert
Classical Pacific
Evening Concert
Music Series and Specials
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Broadcasts
Honolulu Chamber Music Series
Listen
HPR-1 Schedule
HPR-2 Schedule
Where to Listen
Podcasts
Frequencies & Coverage Map
Transmitter Network Status
Printable Program Schedule
Programs A-Z
HPR-1 Schedule
HPR-2 Schedule
Where to Listen
Podcasts
Frequencies & Coverage Map
Transmitter Network Status
Printable Program Schedule
Programs A-Z
Watch
Live Performance Series
Live Performance Series
Events
HPR Events
Live from the Atherton
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
HPR Social Club
Generation Listen
HPR Events
Live from the Atherton
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
HPR Social Club
Generation Listen
Newsletters
Akamai Recap
HPR Social Club
HPR Station Updates
Akamai Recap
HPR Social Club
HPR Station Updates
About
About HPR
History of HPR
Achievements
Staff Directory
Governance
HPR Station Updates
Generation Listen
Public Inspection Files
Employment Opportunities
About HPR
History of HPR
Achievements
Staff Directory
Governance
HPR Station Updates
Generation Listen
Public Inspection Files
Employment Opportunities
Support
Donate Now
Thank-You Gift List
Sustaining Membership
HPR Cornerstone Society
Planned Giving
Sponsorship
Give Aloha
More Ways to Give
Volunteer
Charity Navigator
HPR Online Shop
Donate Now
Thank-You Gift List
Sustaining Membership
HPR Cornerstone Society
Planned Giving
Sponsorship
Give Aloha
More Ways to Give
Volunteer
Charity Navigator
HPR Online Shop
Contact
Contact
Newsletter Sign-up
Contact
Newsletter Sign-up
Staff Directory
All
Senior Team
News & Talk
Music
Membership, Programming, Corporate Support
Admin & Ops
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Meredith Artley
President and CEO
Addis Belay
Society of Professional Journalists - Hawaiʻi Chapter Summer Intern
Ananddev Banerjee
Multimedia Producer
Annabelle Ink
Dow Jones News Fund Intern
Ashley Brown
Communications & Digital Marketing Manager
Audrey McAvoy
Senior Government Reporter
Barb Thacker
Membership Coordinator
Belinda Lucas
Senior Donor Relations Manager
Bill Dorman
Senior Vice President of News and Executive Editor
Bernie Shimono
Chief Finance and Operations Officer
Bob Morgenweck
On-Air Operations Manager
Burt Lum
Host, Bytemarks Café
Carolyn Hyman
Vice President of Sponsorships & Business Development
Cassie Ordonio
Culture & Arts Reporter
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Senior Reporter, Maui Nui
Catherine Cruz
Host, The Conversation
Charles Husson
Director of Broadcast Engineering and Facilities, Host of Evening Jazz
Craig DeSilva
Host of Evening Concert (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday)
Cyd Shizuru
Senior Associate, Business Development
Dana Butler
Membership Manager
Dave Lawrence
Local Host, All Things Considered
David Chong
Board Operator
Derrick Malama
Local News Host, Morning Edition
Donna Lum
Administrator, Corporate Relations
DW Gibson
Executive Producer, Podcasts and Multimedia
Emma Caires
News Producer
Gene Schiller
Music Director; Host, Morning Concert
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Digital News Producer
Howard Dicus
Host, Howard's Day Off
Jacob Aloi
Executive Producer, The Conversation
Jasmine Leitzel
Senior Consultant, Corporate Relations
Jason Ubay
Managing Editor, News
Jeffery Ryan Long
Host, After Hours: Country Detours
Jinwook Lee
Audio Producer
John Kalani Zak
Producer of Special Broadcasts
Jon Alan
Host, Blues from the Basement
Kelsea Armstrong
Board Operator
Kevin Allen
Producer, The Conversation
Kyla Herrmann
On-Air Campaign and Community Event Producer
Lani Lee
Membership Coordinator
Leah Woolsey
Senior Consultant, Corporate Relations
Leimomi
Host, After Hours: Ua Noa
Leon Naldo
Board Operator
Lillian Tsang
Senior Producer, The Conversation
Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti
Host, Kanikapila Sunday
Maggie Ryan
Administrative Assistant
Marc Ito
Host, Bridging the Gap
Marcus Moore
Host, Evening Concert (Tuesday & Friday)
Mark Ladao
News Producer
Mia Yoshimoto
Executive Assistant
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Digital News Editor
Mike Machado
Board Operator and Back-up Host - Morning Edition, All Things Considered
Paige Okamura
Host, Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi
Pixie Clay
Managing Editor
Roger County
Host, After Hours: Jazz & Funk Sessions
Russell Subiono
Vice President of Programming and Content Development
Sabiniana Baliba
Accounting and Administrative Assistant
Sandy Tsukiyama
Host, The Brazillian Experience
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Senior Reporter, Climate & Energy, and Editor-at-Large
Seth Markow
Host, The Real Deal
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Host, Classical Pacific
Sylvia Flores
Digital Producer
Thomas Hamasaki
Board Operator
Tori DeJournett
Digital News Producer
Valerie Yee
Chief Community Giving Officer
Xandria Henry
Accounting Assistant, Corporate Relations
Zilla Barbosa
Executive Producer of Music
Senior Team
Meredith Artley
President and CEO
Bernie Shimono
Chief Finance and Operations Officer
Bill Dorman
Senior Vice President of News and Executive Editor
Carolyn Hyman
Vice President of Sponsorships & Business Development
Russell Subiono
Vice President of Programming and Content Development
Valerie Yee
Chief Community Giving Officer
News & Talk
Addis Belay
Society of Professional Journalists - Hawaiʻi Chapter Summer Intern
Annabelle Ink
Dow Jones News Fund Intern
Audrey McAvoy
Senior Government Reporter
Bill Dorman
Senior Vice President of News and Executive Editor
Burt Lum
Host, Bytemarks Café
Cassie Ordonio
Culture & Arts Reporter
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Senior Reporter, Maui Nui
Catherine Cruz
Host, The Conversation
Dave Lawrence
Local Host, All Things Considered
Derrick Malama
Local News Host, Morning Edition
Emma Caires
News Producer
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Digital News Producer
Jacob Aloi
Executive Producer, The Conversation
Jason Ubay
Managing Editor, News
Jinwook Lee
Audio Producer
Kevin Allen
Producer, The Conversation
Lillian Tsang
Senior Producer, The Conversation
Mark Ladao
News Producer
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Digital News Editor
Mike Machado
Board Operator and Back-up Host - Morning Edition, All Things Considered
Pixie Clay
Managing Editor
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Senior Reporter, Climate & Energy, and Editor-at-Large
Tori DeJournett
Digital News Producer
Music
Charles Husson
Director of Broadcast Engineering and Facilities, Host of Evening Jazz
Craig DeSilva
Host of Evening Concert (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday)
Gene Schiller
Music Director; Host, Morning Concert
Howard Dicus
Host, Howard's Day Off
Jeffery Ryan Long
Host, After Hours: Country Detours
John Kalani Zak
Producer of Special Broadcasts
Jon Alan
Host, Blues from the Basement
Leimomi
Host, After Hours: Ua Noa
Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti
Host, Kanikapila Sunday
Lulú Solares
Host, After Hours: Mundo Reggae
Nara Nellis
Host, After Hours: Electronic Soul
Marcus Moore
Host, Evening Concert (Tuesday & Friday)
Paige Okamura
Host, Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi
Roger County
Host, After Hours: Jazz & Funk Sessions
Sandy Tsukiyama
Host, The Brazillian Experience
Seth Markow
Host, The Real Deal
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Host, Classical Pacific
Membership, Programming, Corporate Support
Ananddev Banerjee
Multimedia Producer
Ashley Brown
Communications & Digital Marketing Manager
Barb Thacker
Membership Coordinator
Belinda Lucas
Senior Donor Relations Manager
Carolyn Hyman
Vice President of Sponsorships & Business Development
Cyd Shizuru
Senior Associate, Business Development
DW Gibson
Executive Producer, Podcasts and Multimedia
Dana Butler
Membership Manager
Donna Lum
Administrator, Corporate Relations
Jasmine Leitzel
Senior Consultant, Corporate Relations
John Kalani Zak
Producer of Special Broadcasts
Kyla Herrmann
On-Air Campaign and Community Event Producer
Lani Lee
Membership Coordinator
Leah Woolsey
Senior Consultant, Corporate Relations
Russell Subiono
Vice President of Programming and Content Development
Sylvia Flores
Digital Producer
Valerie Yee
Chief Community Giving Officer
Xandria Henry
Accounting Assistant, Corporate Relations
Zilla Barbosa
Executive Producer of Music
Admin & Ops
Bernie Shimono
Chief Finance and Operations Officer
Bob Morgenweck
On-Air Operations Manager
Charles Husson
Director of Broadcast Engineering and Facilities, Host of Evening Jazz
David Chong
Board Operator
Kelsea Armstrong
Board Operator
Leon Naldo
Board Operator
Maggie Ryan
Administrative Assistant
Mia Yoshimoto
Executive Assistant
Mike Machado
Board Operator and Back-up Host - Morning Edition, All Things Considered
Sabiniana Baliba
Accounting and Administrative Assistant
Thomas Hamasaki
Board Operator