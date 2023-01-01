Pixie Clay is HPR’s News Editor, where she works with the station’s team of reporters to bring accurate, impactful, and compelling news stories to our audience through broadcast and online platforms. Born and raised on Oʻahu, she is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and has an extensive background in radio broadcasting.

She first started her career at iHeartMedia in Honolulu where for nearly a decade, she filled numerous roles including morning show producer, on-air talent, traffic reporter, production assistant, and more.

In 2011, she moved to San Francisco to continue to grow her journalistic skills at the leading all-news radio station KCBS as a producer and editor. In her twelve years there, she has covered countless breaking news stories in the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as nationally, that have garnered awards for the station. She has also been on international news stations to give insight into breaking stories as they happened.

Pixie is also a hobbyist cook and baker. In 2017, she competed on an episode of Food Network’s Bakers vs Fakers and won both rounds. When she’s not following a news lead, she’s more than likely in the kitchen trying to create something tasty.