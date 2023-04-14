© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
This Is Our Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi has sustained hundreds of thousands of people for centuries, yet these days, it can feel like there isn’t enough for everyone.

Who owns the Hawaiian Islands? Who makes the rules? And why do so many local people feel like they’re left out? Communities across the islands have been having this discussion for decades.

Join host Russell Subiono as he digs deep into residents’ frustrations with the status quo. In each episode, Russell visits a different Hawaiʻi community threatened by outside ownership and listens to what longtime locals have to say.

From Hawaiʻi Public Radio, ʻO ko mākou Hawaiʻi kēia: This Is Our Hawaiʻi explores the history of local people dealing with outside forces — and what may be in store.

This Is Our Hawaiʻi is produced with support from PRX and is made possible in part by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

This podcast was made possible with financial support from HPR members. Consider making a contribution today.

It’s hosted by Russell Subiono and produced by Savannah Harriman-Pote, with assistance from HPR staff: Ananddev Banerjee, Bill Dorman, Sylvia Flores, Casey Harlow, Sophia McCullough, Liberty Peralta, Krista Rados and Jason Ubay.

Mahalo to PRX's Mike Russo for his continued support. Logo design by Kristin Lipman.

