-
Soldiers from the U.S. and allied nations joined a live-fire drill last week in Indonesia. It was part of annual joint combat exercises amid growing Chinese maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific region. With the Pacific News Minute, HPR’s Derrick Malama has more.
-
A country in the central Pacific is reopening its border to international visitors. It has been closed for more than two years due to the pandemic. With the Pacific News Minute, HPR’s Derrick Malama has more.
-
The Solomon Islands prime minister says he wants China to play a permanent role in training police in his country. It’s another sign that he intends to increase security ties with the world power. HPR’s Derrick Malama has more in the Pacific News Minute.
-
China is making a bold attempt to muscle in on the Pacific's most important political gathering. The country wants to meet with the region's foreign ministers on the same day they will all be in Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum. HPR’s Derrick Malama has more in the Pacific News Minute.
-
United States and Marshall Islands officials say they hope to complete negotiations to renew an economic and security treaty by the end of this year. Derrick Malama has more in the Pacific News Minute.
-
A top White House official says the United States plans to propose a new initiative to address issues in the Pacific this week as it scrambles to offset China’s increasing presence in the region. HPR’s Derrick Malama has more in the Pacific News Minute.
-
As China attempts to expand its diplomatic and military profile in the Indo-Pacific region, a major U.S. military exercise is taking place this week in and around several Pacific islands. Derrick Malama has more in the Pacific News Minute.
-
Several environmental groups plan to sue the Navy and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They want to stop the ongoing construction of a machine gun range and the relocation of 5,000 Marines to Guam. HPR’s Derrick Malama has more in the Pacific News Minute.
-
China has failed in its attempt to reach a security and trade deal with Pacific Island nations at a meeting in Fiji. But even though this proposal fell short, it contains elements that remain relevant to the region. HPR’s Derrick Malama has more in the Pacific News Minute.
-
Some recent developments in the South Pacific have focused on tensions involving the United States, China and Australia. But some former leaders of Pacific nations say that situation does not address the region’s most significant threat: climate change. HPR’s Derrick Malama has more in this Pacific News Minute.
-
Scientists have confirmed that the January eruption of the volcano in Tonga was the largest explosive eruption of the 21st century. They say it was equal to the biggest eruptions ever recorded. HPR’s Derrick Malama has more in the Pacific News Minute.
-
Deep-sea mining companies are hoping that international rules will soon allow for a “modern-day gold rush.” This one would take place more than two miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean. HPR’s Derrick Malama has more in the Pacific News Minute.