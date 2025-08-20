Pacific News Minute: Congressional delegate asks Trump to declassify Amelia Earhart files

The disappearance of trailblazing aviator Amelia Earhart may be one step closer to being solved.

The decades-old mystery of what happened to Amelia Earhart has gone to the White House.

AP / AP FILE - In this June 6, 1937, file photo, Amelia Earhart, the American airwoman who is flying around the world for fun, arrived at Port Natal, Brazil, and took off on her 2,240-mile flight across the South Atlantic to Dakar, Africa. (AP Photo, File)

Kimberlyn King-Hinds is the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands' delegate to the U.S. Congress. She has formally requested President Donald Trump to declassify federal documents related to Earhart's disappearance.

King-Hinds wrote in her letter to Trump, "a number of elderly residents still recall her presence in the Pacific, with some sharing credible, firsthand accounts of having seen her on the island of Saipan."

Saipan is the capital of the Mariana Islands, located between Hawaiʻi and the Philippines.

Earhart vanished in 1937 during an attempt to circumnavigate the globe, sparking one of the most enduring mysteries in aviation history. The existing U.S. narrative places her disappearance near Howland Island.

But oral histories in the Mariana Islands have long suggested that she and navigator Fred Noonan may have been captured by Japanese forces and brought to Saipan.

The head of the Saipan Amelia Earhart Monument Association thanked King-Hinds for bringing the issue to the White House.

King-Hinds said that she intends to keep pushing until any relevant records are released.