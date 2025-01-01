Wait Wait Don't Tell Me is coming to Hawai‘i!

The NPR quiz show "Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me!" is coming to Honolulu October 9 and 10! Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, listener contestants and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news.

Ticket presale for HPR members begins August 6.

Current HPR members will have advance access to "Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me" tickets before they go on sale to the general public on August 13!

If you are a current member and have subscribed to receive email communications from HPR, you will receive an early access code via email on or before August 6.

Not a member? Make a donation today and subscribe to our emails and you will receive the early access code.

If you are a current member and would like to receive an early access code but do not want to sign up for emails, sign up here and you will receive a one-time email with the code.

Mahalo for your support! We're excited to share the "Wait Wait" experience with our listeners!