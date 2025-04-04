Stand Up for HPR and Public Media
Public Media Is Under Threat
On June 12, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to eliminate previously approved funding for public media. The "rescission package" now awaits the Senate's vote.
If approved, this cutback would impact HPR’s ability to serve Hawai’i and have devastating consequences for the public media network across the nation.
HPR, like other public media organizations across the country, leverages federal investments into local support.
In fact, 94% of HPR’s annual budget comes from donations from local individuals, foundations and sponsors. The remaining 6% — $525,000 — comes from federal grants via the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Why Hawai‘i Public Radio Matters
Hawai‘i Public Radio is an independent, locally owned nonprofit organization. We exist to serve the people of Hawai‘i through local and global news that informs; music and culture that inspires; and programs and events that bring people together.
Our journalists and the entire HPR staff, plus dedicated volunteers including our board of directors and community advisory board, are deeply rooted in our community and committed to our public service mission.
All decisions about programming for audiences on air and online are made at the station by us — people you may know who live in our communities across the islands.
Hawai‘i Public Radio’s broadcast infrastructure spans our island chain. It is a critical part of our local civil defense and public safety infrastructure — and a part of a nationwide emergency alert system that reaches 98.5% of the country.