Stand Up for HPR and Public Media

Public Media Is Under Threat

On June 12, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to eliminate previously approved funding for public media. The "rescission package" now awaits the Senate's vote.

If approved, this cutback would impact HPR’s ability to serve Hawai’i and have devastating consequences for the public media network across the nation.

HPR, like other public media organizations across the country, leverages federal investments into local support.

In fact, 94% of HPR’s annual budget comes from donations from local individuals, foundations and sponsors. The remaining 6% — $525,000 — comes from federal grants via the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.