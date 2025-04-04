Stand Up for HPR and Public Media

© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Hawaiʻi Public Radio news team on April 4, 2025.
The Hawaiʻi Public Radio news team on April 4, 2025.

Public Media Is Under Threat

On June 12, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to eliminate previously approved funding for public media. The "rescission package" now awaits the Senate's vote.

If approved, this cutback would impact HPR’s ability to serve Hawai’i and have devastating consequences for the public media network across the nation.

HPR, like other public media organizations across the country, leverages federal investments into local support.

In fact, 94% of HPR’s annual budget comes from donations from local individuals, foundations and sponsors. The remaining 6% — $525,000 — comes from federal grants via the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Three Ways You Can Help
1. Donate to Hawai‘i Public Radio. We are a community-backed public service that is able to serve Hawai'i because of the support we receive from the people we do this essential work for.
2. Spread the word. Share this message with your family, friends and networks to encourage them to use their voice. If you're on social media, we've made it easy for you with our outreach kit.
3. Contact your senators. Write or call our senators and ask them to urge their fellow lawmakers to stand up for public media by voting down this rescission package. Protect My Public Media's simple template makes it easy to contact your legislators.
Why Hawai‘i Public Radio Matters

Hawai‘i Public Radio is an independent, locally owned nonprofit organization. We exist to serve the people of Hawai‘i through local and global news that informs; music and culture that inspires; and programs and events that bring people together.

Our journalists and the entire HPR staff, plus dedicated volunteers including our board of directors and community advisory board, are deeply rooted in our community and committed to our public service mission.

All decisions about programming for audiences on air and online are made at the station by us — people you may know who live in our communities across the islands.

Hawai‘i Public Radio’s broadcast infrastructure spans our island chain. It is a critical part of our local civil defense and public safety infrastructure — and a part of a nationwide emergency alert system that reaches 98.5% of the country.