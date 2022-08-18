-
The Philippines is facing a sugar crisis. There’s a shortage — and it’s an issue that’s gone to the very top of the country’s new government. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.
Two of the biggest economies in the world have major economic news this week. Developments about one of them have clear links to local interests. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.
The president of Indonesia is on the road in Asia this week. After starting in China, he was in Japan before heading to South Korea. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.
The new president of the Philippines is promising economic changes for its more than 112 million residents. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made the remarks in his initial State of the Nation Address — which did not include any mention of human rights. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.
COVID cases are increasing in many parts of the world. But countries are also adjusting to new expectations. And that includes in New Zealand. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.
Supply chain issues through the pandemic have interfered with shipments of everything from chili sauce to garage doors and semiconductors. But when it comes to that last item, South Korea is adopting a national strategy to encourage the growth of its domestic industry. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.
It’s a busy travel summer in many parts of the country, and that includes Hawaiʻi. While most visitors here are coming from the West and East coasts of the United States, there’s some news this week about international travel. And HPR’s Bill Dorman has it in this Asia Minute.
The latest controversy between the United States and China involves reports of a planned trip of a leading U.S. lawmaker. The travel would include Hawaiʻi — but that’s not the controversial part. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.
Every five years, Australia’s government takes a detailed look at its environment. The latest report has just been released — and the news is not good. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.
The Rim of the Pacific military exercises are close to their halfway mark in and around Hawaiʻi. While RIMPAC’s focus is on the water, another set of military events is focusing on the skies over Asia. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.
China’s economy is still growing, but more slowly than expected. That’s according to the latest government figures from the Beijing government. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.
It’s been a little more than three years since Hong Kong was rocked by a series of street protests that grew into a broader pro-democracy movement. Chinese authorities have since crushed voices of dissent — with the latest development coming this week. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.