Asia Minute: Australia's election surprise still sinking in

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published May 6, 2025 at 9:34 AM HST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reacts as he addresses the party faithful after winning a second term following the general election in Sydney, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Rick Rycroft
/
AP
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reacts as he addresses the party faithful after winning a second term following the general election in Sydney, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

They're still counting votes in Australia from this weekend's national elections. But the main outcome is clear — and it includes a surprise.

Australia's center-left Labor Party will continue to lead the country, and the extent of its victory was a political shock for many observers. The opposition coalition's candidate for prime minister not only lost the election, but Peter Dutton lost his seat in parliament — a position he’d held for 24 years.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese became the first incumbent leader to win back-to-back elections in Australia in more than 20 years.

Earlier this year, Albanese's government appeared to be in trouble — polls showed him trailing, in part because of voter dissatisfaction with government policies from housing to health care.

Dutton and the center-right Liberal/National coalition ran a campaign that reminded many of President Trump.

Former Coalition Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told the BBC that President Trump was “the mood music that had a very big influence on how people perceived” the political opposition.

Monday, Albanese told reporters he had a “warm and positive conversation with President Trump,” adding that the two also discussed tariffs.

Australia faces tariffs of 10%, although the United States has a trade surplus with the country.

When the tariffs were announced, Albanese said the move was “not the act of a friend,” although he also declined to counter with tariffs in retaliation.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
