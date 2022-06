Transmitter Network Status

We have shut down the Wiliwilinui broadcast facility that services 88.5 FM (HPR-1) and 100.7 FM (HPR-2) in East Oʻahu, in anticipation of relocating this transmitter to a different site.

89.9 FM (HPR-1) on Kaua‘i is off the air, while the transmitter undergoes inspection and repairs.

All other transmitters are operating normally.

In addition to radio, you can stream both HPR-1 and HPR-2 on our website, via our mobile app, and on smart home devices. Learn more