Transmitter Network Status
Updated at 12:30pm Saturday August 15
KIPL 89.9 FM serving the island of Kaua`i is off the air due to a power outage at the site. Kauai Cooperative is working to restore power.
All other transmitters are operating normally.
If you're having issues accessing our radio broadcast, please call our studio at 808-792-8233 and give us the frequency to which you are listening and the approximate start time of the problem. You can stream both HPR-1 and HPR-2 on our website, our free mobile app, or your smart speaker. Learn more