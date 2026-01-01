UPCOMING EVENTS

Next up:

Storytellers' Series

August 6 @ 6 p.m.: Stories From the Top! ft. Taiga Benito and Joshua Nakazawa, with Sharene Taba - GET TICKETS

Since 2000 From the Top and its young musician showcase has brightened our Saturday mornings on HPR2. Join us for a special live evening hosted by Sharene Taba, and hear Stories From the Top Hawaiʻi with Musicians Joshua Nakazawa and Taiga Benito. Through heartfelt reflections and behind-the-scenes moments, they will share what the experience meant to them, how their journeys shaped their music, and what it’s like to represent Hawaiʻi on a national stage or making their way to Hawaiʻi from the East Coast. Ahead of the storytelling session, listen to Taiga Benito's From the Top performance with the 4U Ukulele Quartet and the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony here and to Joshua Nakagawa's From the Top performance here.

More Live from the Atherton Music Events - The music you love on the radio comes to life on stage.

August 22 @ 6 p.m. : The Brazilian Experience Live! ft. Arara de Vento - SOLD OUT Join HPR for a special evening as The Brazilian Experience host Sandy Tsukiyama takes the stage with her Brazilian band, Arara de Vento, for an intimate, high-energy performance celebrating the rich sounds of Brazil.



August 29 @ 6 p.m.: Big City Blues ft. the Chris Vandercook Band - GET TICKETS Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the electrifying sound of big-city blues. From the timeless music of B.B. King, Ray Charles, and Bobby "Blue" Bland to the soulful energy of today's outstanding musicians, Big City Blues featuring the Chris Vandercook Band brings the spirit of the blues to Hawaiʻi Public Radio's Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

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THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE THE ATHERTON

A Legendary Space

For more than three decades, The Atherton Performing Arts Studio at Hawai‘i Public Radio has hosted music legends, fledgling artists and storytellers, enchanting audiences with experiences that are often profound and always distinctive. The Atherton is a small-and-mighty nexus for the people of Hawai‘i, bringing our community together around creativity, curiosity and connection.

Made for Music, Conversations and Connections

The Atherton is intentionally designed for outstanding experiences, with sound and performance at the forefront. Acoustic clouds, warm wood paneling, and premium sound equipment come together in this intimate space for audiences of around 40 people to enjoy shared experiences and create lasting connections.

Ssshhhh Don’t Tell Anyone

Actually, tell everyone. It’s a gem of a space, and a little bit of a secret. For the performers, speakers and audiences who have experienced the Atherton, it’s a very special place serving Honolulu, all of Hawai’i, and many guests and friends beyond. Come be a part of this great experience.

Introducing... Live From The Atherton

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s new flagship event series, featuring music performances, authors and other creative, original thinkers at our Atherton Studio. Throughout 2025, Hawai'i Public Radio will host ticketed events that feature a range of music, from Hawaiian, classical, jazz and indie, as well as authors and speakers across genres including fiction, young adult, keiki and Hawaiian history.

HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting. Live From the Atherton is a shining of example of bringing artists and communities together to achieve those aims.

Past Events

View past performances here.



View the Atherton archives

Is there an artist you'd like to see in this intimate space? Are you an artist interested in performing at the Atherton? Let us know.