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Live from the Atherton

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Keep scrolling for more info on upcoming concerts; info on HPR's Atherton Studio; and links to previous concerts.
Audience members applaud Laritza Labouche in our cozy Atherton studio⁠ during our 2026 Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series.
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Audience members applaud Laritza Labouche in our cozy Atherton studio⁠ during our 2026 Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series.
Kilia shared their music during our 2024 Mele Hawai
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Kilia shared their music during our 2024 Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series.
The Tommy James Trio played standards from Miller, Gillespie, Monk and more at their sold-out 2024 Jazz Performance Series concert.
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The Tommy James Trio played standards from Miller, Gillespie, Monk and more at their sold-out 2024 Jazz Performance Series concert.
Hiʻikua brought music, stories, and more to our 2024 Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series.
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Hiʻikua brought music, stories, and more to our 2024 Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series.
Photos from previous events at the Atherton Studio
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A captivated audience takes in a live performance from Keilani and her supporting musicians.
Noel Okimoto welcomes audiences to his 2024 Jazz Performance Series concert.
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Noel Okimoto welcomes audiences to his 2024 Jazz Performance Series concert.
Photos from previous events at the Atherton Studio
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Keilani was one of several local indie acts featured in our Indie808 performance series at HPR's Atherton Studio.
Photos from previous events at the Atherton Studio
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The Atherton hosts about 40 audience members, and fosters focused and powerful connections through music and conversations.
Photos from previous events at the Atherton Studio
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Gahlord Dewold showcases his distinctive blend of classical music and experimental sounds at HPR's Atherton Studio.
Eha Batutas made their debut performance at a sold-out concert at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio on Saturday, July 6, part of our Hawaiʻi Jazz Performance Series in 2024.
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Eha Batutas made their debut performance at a sold-out concert at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio on Saturday, July 6, part of our Hawaiʻi Jazz Performance Series in 2024.
Photos from previous events at the Atherton Studio
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Kamaha‘o Haumea-Thronas was featured during our 2023 Mele Hawai‘i Performance Series.
The Bardin-Niskala Duo's performance explored identity, cultural awareness, and celebrated humanity during a time of division and racial violence in their 2024 Classical Performance Series appearance.
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Arara De Vento shared an evening of Brazilian jazz at our 2024 Hawaiʻi Jazz Performance Series. Pictured left to right: Mark Tanouye, Abe Lagrimas, Jr, Sandy Tsukiyama, Gustavi D'Amico, Tommy James, and Rafael Borges.
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Arara De Vento shared an evening of Brazilian jazz at our 2024 Hawaiʻi Jazz Performance Series. Pictured left to right: Mark Tanouye, Abe Lagrimas, Jr, Sandy Tsukiyama, Gustavi D'Amico, Tommy James, and Rafael Borges.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Next up:

Storytellers' Series

  • August 6 @ 6 p.m.: Stories From the Top! ft. Taiga Benito and Joshua Nakazawa, with Sharene Taba - GET TICKETS
    Since 2000 From the Top and its young musician showcase has brightened our Saturday mornings on HPR2. Join us for a special live evening hosted by Sharene Taba, and hear Stories From the Top Hawaiʻi with Musicians Joshua Nakazawa and Taiga Benito. Through heartfelt reflections and behind-the-scenes moments, they will share what the experience meant to them, how their journeys shaped their music, and what it’s like to represent Hawaiʻi on a national stage or making their way to Hawaiʻi from the East Coast.

    Ahead of the storytelling session, listen to Taiga Benito's From the Top performance with the 4U Ukulele Quartet and the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony here and to Joshua Nakagawa's From the Top performance here.

More Live from the Atherton Music Events - The music you love on the radio comes to life on stage.

  • August 22 @ 6 p.m.: The Brazilian Experience Live! ft. Arara de Vento - SOLD OUT

    Join HPR for a special evening as The Brazilian Experience host Sandy Tsukiyama takes the stage with her Brazilian band, Arara de Vento, for an intimate, high-energy performance celebrating the rich sounds of Brazil.

  • August 29 @ 6 p.m.: Big City Blues ft. the Chris Vandercook Band - GET TICKETS

    Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the electrifying sound of big-city blues. From the timeless music of B.B. King, Ray Charles, and Bobby "Blue" Bland to the soulful energy of today's outstanding musicians, Big City Blues featuring the Chris Vandercook Band brings the spirit of the blues to Hawaiʻi Public Radio's Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for more information to be announced!

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.
Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

ACCESS TICKETS
Visit our Eventbrite page to purchase tickets to our upcoming Atherton events.

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THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE THE ATHERTON 

A Legendary Space
For more than three decades, The Atherton Performing Arts Studio at Hawai‘i Public Radio has hosted music legends, fledgling artists and storytellers, enchanting audiences with experiences that are often profound and always distinctive. The Atherton is a small-and-mighty nexus for the people of Hawai‘i, bringing our community together around creativity, curiosity and connection.

Made for Music, Conversations and Connections
The Atherton is intentionally designed for outstanding experiences, with sound and performance at the forefront. Acoustic clouds, warm wood paneling, and premium sound equipment come together in this intimate space for audiences of around 40 people to enjoy shared experiences and create lasting connections.

Ssshhhh Don’t Tell Anyone
Actually, tell everyone. It’s a gem of a space, and a little bit of a secret. For the performers, speakers and audiences who have experienced the Atherton, it’s a very special place serving Honolulu, all of Hawai’i, and many guests and friends beyond. Come be a part of this great experience.

Introducing... Live From The Atherton
Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s new flagship event series, featuring music performances, authors and other creative, original thinkers at our Atherton Studio. Throughout 2025, Hawai'i Public Radio will host ticketed events that feature a range of music, from Hawaiian, classical, jazz and indie, as well as authors and speakers across genres including fiction, young adult, keiki and Hawaiian history.

HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting. Live From the Atherton is a shining of example of bringing artists and communities together to achieve those aims.

Past Events

View past performances here.

View the Atherton archives

Is there an artist you'd like to see in this intimate space? Are you an artist interested in performing at the Atherton? Let us know.