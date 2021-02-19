Our HPR Atherton concert series is back! Join us in person at our Honolulu studio for Saturday evening performances celebrating Mele Hawaʻi at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Featuring:

Feb 4 - ʻUheʻuhene

Cousins Lina Robins-Tamure, Heather Kapuaokamakahala Kalua and Jordan ʻĀina Asing come together as the beloved Hawaiian music trio, ʻUheʻuhene. They make their Atherton studio debut on Saturday, February 4, kicking off HPR’s Mele Hawaiʻi Performance series.

Feb 11 - Ei Nei

Formed in 2016, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners Ei Nei brings their smooth local blend and rich harmonies to HPR. Dane Fujiwara, Grant Kono, and Ekolu Chang come together to share a refreshing glimpse into the traditional past with their sights set on the future of Hawaiian music.

Feb 18 - Pōmaikaʻi Lyman

Performing artist, educator, and administrator are some of the many hats worn by Pōmaikaʻi Lyman. Through her thoughtful mele, she perpetuates the legacy of Hawaiian music and ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi left by her grandmother, Aunty Genoa Keawe.

Feb 25 - Galliard String Quartet with Raiatea Helm

The Galliard String Quartet teams up with two-time Grammy nominee and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award recipient, Raiatea Helm, to perform a selection from “Songs of Liliʻuokalani.” Together they bring an evening of iconic and artful songs by HRH Queen Liliʻuokalani.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Seating capacity is limited to 40 people. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the featured local artists and help cover program costs for the station.

