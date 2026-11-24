"Classical Pacific" was started in 2017 by John Kalani Zak to feature classical ensembles and artists from around the Pacific Ocean. Host Louise Keali`iloma King Lanzilotti continued the program and included Hawaiian language and Modern Classical Music.
The tradition continues with host Sharene Taba. Every weekday afternoon, "Classical Pacific" reflects its roots, but also includes a deep appreciation for choral, chamber pop and third stream genres.
Tune in on Mondays for Classical Conservation Conversations with Dr. Shawn Ka‘ihekulani Lum, Tuesday Student Takeovers every Tuesday, Wednesdayʻs Manu Minute and Thursdays for New Releases and a Hawai‘i Composer Spotlight.
Opening mele: "Piazzoliana" by Jeff Peterson
Closing mele: "Maikaʻi Waipiʻo" by Princess Miriam Likelike, performed by the Galliard String Quartet
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Evening Concert host Marcus Moore welcomes local pop-punk band Yolo Ono to HPR-2 to celebrate the launch of their first full-length album, "Manic Lullaby.” Band members Nikki Son Nakamura, Ajita Gabbard, and guest violinist Arri Nguyen share how they created the album and preview one of its tracks, “Serotonin.”
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Titled “A Kamaʻaina Collaboration,” this concert, the last in the HCMF Broadcast Series, was presented at the Orvis Auditorium at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
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This dynamic concert, “A Cello Mele-Bration,” was presented at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu.
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Former Evening Concert host Joan Canfield shares memories from her years on the air and reflects on the music that has brought HPR listeners joy and inspiration for 45 years.
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School teacher Mahina Hermes, Hawai‘i representative to the Metropolitan Opera’s HD Live in Schools education program, joined Evening Concert fresh from a trip to New York.