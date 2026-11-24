Weekdays 3-6pm on HPR-2

"Classical Pacific" was started in 2017 by John Kalani Zak to feature classical ensembles and artists from around the Pacific Ocean. Host Louise Keali`iloma King Lanzilotti continued the program and included Hawaiian language and Modern Classical Music.

The tradition continues with host Sharene Taba. Every weekday afternoon, "Classical Pacific" reflects its roots, but also includes a deep appreciation for choral, chamber pop and third stream genres.

Tune in on Mondays for Classical Conservation Conversations with Dr. Shawn Ka‘ihekulani Lum, Tuesday Student Takeovers every Tuesday, Wednesdayʻs Manu Minute and Thursdays for New Releases and a Hawai‘i Composer Spotlight.

Opening mele: "Piazzoliana" by Jeff Peterson

Closing mele: "Maikaʻi Waipiʻo" by Princess Miriam Likelike, performed by the Galliard String Quartet