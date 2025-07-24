On July 31, listen to Hawaiʻi Public Radio's new podcast, "Feathers and Fire"! Join HPR's Russell Subiono and University of Hawaiʻi history instructor Mehana Makaʻinaʻi as they share their excitement for the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Chief of War." Then, starting on Sunday, Aug. 2, you'll get to know more of the real history behind "Chief of War" as they recap and discuss each episode.

Set amid the scenic backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series, based on true events, follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Native Hawaiian and international star Jason Momoa. The show also chronicles the rise of King Kamehameha as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. "Chief of War" will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Aug. 1.

Told from an Indigenous perspective, "Chief of War" is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Paʻa Sibbett. The series features a predominantly Polynesian cast, led by Momoa alongside some familiar names — and some newcomers.

Episodes of "Feathers and Fire" will be released on Sundays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, and HPR’s website.