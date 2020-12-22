Rudy Giuliani, described at Monday's hearing as "intoxicated" on election night, urged the former president to say he had won, said senior adviser Jason Miller. His campaign manager pushed back.
The Conversation: Weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1
Most Recent
-
Sample testing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the state’s first case of monkeypox, identifying a South African strain of the disease.
-
In honor of World Oceans Day on June 8, Gov. David Ige signed four bills into law to protect ocean resources. The governor also signed a bill that will create a green jobs youth corps under the DLNR.
-
A Pearl Harbor gate was closed for nearly two hours after a military working dog smelled something suspicious during a routine inspection of a civilian contractor’s vehicle. But explosive ordnance disposal technicians found nothing of concern and the scene was declared clear at 9:30 a.m.
-
A federal aviation accident investigator will be sent to Hawaiʻi to investigate after a tour helicopter crashed on a remote lava field, injuring all six people on board. Officials say the Bell 407 helicopter crashed on a rough lava field near the Big Island’s southernmost tip.
-
Inflation has become a global issue — and it’s not just gasoline prices that are rising. The cost of food is heading higher in many parts of the world, and some countries are taking extraordinary measures in response. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.
-
It’s still unclear if Gov. David Ige will sign a bill that would reform bail in Hawaiʻi’s legal system. The bill primarily covers nonviolent misdemeanors and Class C felonies. Activists on both sides of this issue want broader reform but remain far apart on how to get there. HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports.
HPR Talk Shows
-
Hosted by Catherine Cruz
-
Hosted by Kathy Kozak
-
Hosted by Burt Lum
HPR Music Shows
-
Hosted by Gene Schiller
-
-
Hosted by Craig DeSilva
-
Hosted by Charles Husson
-
Hosted by Nick Yee (dj mr.nick)
Do you know someone you'd like to talk with about their experience in or with the military? Would you like to help preserve their story?
HPR Features
-
-
Hosted by Patrick Hart
-
Check the status of our transmitter network.