Video from an interview with former President Trump campaign manager William Stepien, left, and his attorney Kevin Marino is played during Monday's Jan. 6 committee hearing.
Saul Loeb
/
AFP via Getty Images
NPR News
Former Trump advisers testify they urged him not to declare victory on election night
Barbara Sprunt
Rudy Giuliani, described at Monday's hearing as "intoxicated" on election night, urged the former president to say he had won, said senior adviser Jason Miller. His campaign manager pushed back.
maui_county_building_kalana_o_maui_building.jpeg
Casey Harlow / HPR
/
Local News
Maui County Council passes $1 billion budget, partially thanks to increased revenues
Sabrina Bodon
women's head wrestling coach Clarissa Chun
Charlie Neibergall/AP
/
AP
The Conversation
Olympic wrestler Clarissa Chun shares her journey from Roosevelt High to NCAA coach
Russell Subiono
