Moanalua Valley Park reopens during Haʻikū Stairs demolition pause

The Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park has reopened to the public after being closed for over a month.

The City and County of Honolulu closed the park in mid-June to deflect hikers from using the trailhead to access the illegal Ha‘ikū Stairs during its deconstruction.

Other trails to access the stairs remain closed, with Honolulu Police posted near the main entrance in Haʻikū Valley.

The city still wants to demolish the Ha‘ikū Stairs, but those plans are being stalled by legal challenges.

“My Moanalua Valley community is close-knit, and while understanding of the necessity of security during deconstruction, strongly voiced the importance of reopening their highly-utilized neighborhood park, especially in light of the announcement of the pause in deconstruction activities,” said City Councilmember Radiant Cordero, who represents the area, in a press release.

“Keiki playing at the playground, kūpuna staying active and being social, people having family outings, and friends playing basketball games are just some of the activities that the valley’s neighbors are excited to get back to with the reopening of the park," Cordero continued.

However following community concerns, the city decided to reopen the park on July 23.

The public can access the park every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

