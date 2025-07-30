© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
City acquires $8M expansion for Honolulu police headquarters

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 30, 2025 at 12:25 PM HST
FILE - The entrance of the Honolulu Police Department in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.
Marina Riker
/
AP
FILE - The entrance of the Honolulu Police Department in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

A parcel of property adjacent to the Honolulu Police Department’s headquarters has been acquired by the City and County of Honolulu.

The 24,000-square-foot site on South Beretania Street will be redeveloped as a facility to expand HPD's operational capacity.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the police department has outgrown the space it's currently in and many of its divisions are pushed into city-owned and leased offices scattered across the island.

"By bringing essential police functions back together in one location, we’re improving coordination, reducing long-term rental costs, and laying the groundwork for a stronger, more efficient future for HPD and the communities it serves," Blangiardi said.

View of 819 South Beretania Street from the Honolulu Police Department’s main headquarters.
Courtesy City & County of Honolulu
View of 819 South Beretania St. from the Honolulu Police Department’s main headquarters.

The city and HPD will also explore future opportunities to incorporate workforce housing on the site as part of ongoing efforts to create housing solutions for essential workers.

“This additional space allows us to better support the sworn women and men of HPD who report to duty each day with dedication and integrity. It's a practical investment in officer wellness and operational readiness — and a small step toward honoring the service they provide,” said Acting HPD Chief Rade Vanic. “These kinds of cross-agency collaborations are how we move our city forward.

The city's Department of Housing and Land Management facilitated the $8 million acquisition for the future HPD Annex.
HPR News Staff
