Employment Opportunities
There are no available hiring opportunities at this time.
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Employment Benefits:
Hawai‘i Public Radio (HPR) is a locally managed, community-funded nonprofit serving a statewide audience. We have been named one of Hawai‘i's Best Places to Work by Hawaii Business magazine in 2015 and 2023. HPR is an equal employment opportunity employer.
By being a part of the Hawai‘i Public Radio team, you play a vital role to help us inform, inspire and connect the people of Hawai‘i through nuanced reporting, powerful storytelling, and thoughtfully curated music.
HPR also offers a competitive benefits package:
Health: HMSA and Kaiser
- Plans have riders for dental, drugs, and vision
- HPR pays 100% of healthcare premium for eligible employees
Retirement: TIAA-CREF
HPR makes monthly contributions of 5% of eligible employees' gross earnings toward this plan after one year of continuous employment. Supplemental retirement annuity accounts are available for individuals who want to make additional contributions (pre-tax).
Life/AD&D: $50,000 per individual (full-time staff only)
TDI: Benefits begin after 8th day of total disability
58% of employee's average weekly earnings up to maximum established by the State of Hawaii; maximum length of coverage: 26 weeks
Long-Term Disability:
- Full time staff only
- 180-day elimination period
- 60% of monthly earnings—maximum of $6,000 per month
- Maximum length of coverage is determined by individual's age at the time of the disability.
Holidays: HPR observes 13 holidays a year.
Vacation: Eligible employees accrue vacation benefits at 1/24 their annual allowance each pay period according to the following tiers: 15 days upon hire, 20 days after three years; and 25 days after ten years of continuous employment.
Sick Leave: 10 days per year for eligible employees
Employee Assistance Program: Administered by Work Life Hawaii
AFLAC: Supplemental policies (paid by staff) are available for those working 20 or more hours per week
Parking: HPR subsidizes parking for staff. Employees contribute $20 per month ($10 per paycheck) to offset this cost.
Credit Union Affiliation: HPR employees are eligible to join Hawaii State Federal Credit Union.
Other benefits include: Workers Compensation insurance, State Unemployment insurance, offers from/through ProService Hawaii