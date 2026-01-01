There are no available hiring opportunities at this time.

Looking for other ways to get involved? Consider volunteering with HPR! Learn more.

___

Employment Benefits:

Hawai‘i Public Radio (HPR) is a locally managed, community-funded nonprofit serving a statewide audience. We have been named one of Hawai‘i's Best Places to Work by Hawaii Business magazine in 2015 and 2023. HPR is an equal employment opportunity employer.

By being a part of the Hawai‘i Public Radio team, you play a vital role to help us inform, inspire and connect the people of Hawai‘i through nuanced reporting, powerful storytelling, and thoughtfully curated music.

HPR also offers a competitive benefits package:

Health: HMSA and Kaiser



Plans have riders for dental, drugs, and vision

HPR pays 100% of healthcare premium for eligible employees

Retirement: TIAA-CREF

HPR makes monthly contributions of 5% of eligible employees' gross earnings toward this plan after one year of continuous employment. Supplemental retirement annuity accounts are available for individuals who want to make additional contributions (pre-tax).

Life/AD&D: $50,000 per individual (full-time staff only)

TDI: Benefits begin after 8th day of total disability

58% of employee's average weekly earnings up to maximum established by the State of Hawaii; maximum length of coverage: 26 weeks

Long-Term Disability:



Full time staff only

180-day elimination period

60% of monthly earnings—maximum of $6,000 per month

Maximum length of coverage is determined by individual's age at the time of the disability.

Holidays: HPR observes 13 holidays a year.

Vacation: Eligible employees accrue vacation benefits at 1/24 their annual allowance each pay period according to the following tiers: 15 days upon hire, 20 days after three years; and 25 days after ten years of continuous employment.

Sick Leave: 10 days per year for eligible employees

Employee Assistance Program: Administered by Work Life Hawaii

AFLAC: Supplemental policies (paid by staff) are available for those working 20 or more hours per week

Parking: HPR subsidizes parking for staff. Employees contribute $20 per month ($10 per paycheck) to offset this cost.

Credit Union Affiliation: HPR employees are eligible to join Hawaii State Federal Credit Union.

Other benefits include: Workers Compensation insurance, State Unemployment insurance, offers from/through ProService Hawaii