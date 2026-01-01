Vice President of Technology

Hawaiʻi Public Radio uses a range of technology to advance our mission of informing, inspiring and connecting the people of Hawaiʻi. This includes classic IT systems, an array of third-party tools and applications, and broadcast infrastructure across the islands. We are seeking a VP of Technology to provide strategic leadership to create a cohesive, creative and secure technology vision for HPR.

This new role is a part of the senior leadership team and works collaboratively across the entire organization to modernize technology, strengthen cybersecurity, improve workflows, and identify opportunities to use AI and emerging tools and tech ethically and innovatively.

The VP of Technology is a strategic and creative thinker, and a hands-on leader who evaluates current systems, manages technology partners, proposes solutions, and guides implementation of tech that improves HPRʻs operational effectiveness. They aren’t expected to know every nook of an ever-evolving landscape across new and older tech, but they have a curious disposition, a love for solving problems, and a penchant for planning and prioritizing.

This role does not directly supervise a team but works across departments, often collaborating with HPR's Director of Broadcast Engineering and Facilities, and tech-inclined staff in teams across the station including news, programming, on-air operations, membership, and sponsorship.

Key Responsibilities



Assess current state of HPR's technology, prioritize key areas for improvement, and develop a roadmap that aligns with HPR's mission and priorities.

Be HPR's point person in a transition to a new provider of key tech services. Work with a range of external tech vendors and partners, managing relationships with clear communication and priorities, helping to evaluate and ensure quality work.

Partner with the Director of Broadcast Engineering and Facilities on key matters pertaining to the maintenance of HPR's statewide terrestrial network, and the people and technology that support it.

Connect regularly and transparently with the staff, including communicating updates on key initiatives, leading or assisting with training especially as new tools are introduced, and identifying workflows that could be improved and enabled in secure, innovative and ethical ways.

Support tech-driven initiatives to gain audience insights that help HPR better serve Hawaiʻi. This includes partnering with news, programming, operations, sponsorship and membership teams on tools used to gather data and analytics.

Qualifications + Skills



Experience with managing complex technology systems, preferably at media organizations or companies that create and distribute content.

Have a strong network in Hawaiʻi and beyond, and the curiosity and drive to grow that network especially in the public media space, regularly connecting with folks to learn, share, and spark new ideas.

Project management and change management skills. Experience in creating and sharing roadmaps, clear goal and expectation setting, and aligning and managing priorities.

An excellent communicator and collaborator. References will say that you are clear, approachable, curious and a creative thinker and problem solver.

An innovation mindset. This is leader sees exciting possibilities in how HPR could use technology to serve and delight audiences we have now, to reach and grow new audiences, and to help ensure this 100% community-backed organization that serves all of Hawaiʻi endures for years to come.

The salary range for this full-time role is $90,000 - $105,000. It reports to the President and CEO and includes medical benefits, a generous paid time off policy, opportunities for development and advancement, and fulfilling work with a great team dedicated to serving Hawaiʻi.

To apply, share your resume and why you are interested in this role with HPR's executive assistant, Mia Yoshimoto, at ea@hawaiipublicradio.org.