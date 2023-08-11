2023 Maui fires

A wildfire burned through the town of Lāhainā on Aug. 8, causing loss of life, property and cultural landmarks. Some fires in Upcountry Maui are still burning. Hawaiʻi Public Radio continues to cover Maui's community efforts to heal and rebuild.
HPR's latest Lāhainā stories
-
First came the pandemic. Then, there was the move to defund the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and cut the marketing contracts. Now the focus is recovering from the Maui wildfires. Jerry Gibson of the Hawaiʻi Hotel Alliance spoke to The Conversation about the latest tourism news on Maui.
-
Some immigrants who have been affected by the Lāhainā fires last month may be hesitant about seeking disaster relief assistance. The latest U.S. Census Bureau data show that about 32% of Lahaina’s population is “foreign-born."
-
The Hawaiʻi Hotel Alliance shares viewpoint on how time shares will buoy recovery of Hawaiʻi's visitor industry; Tree Canopy Viewer researchers discuss the importance of trees in light of climate change; we check in with America's first woman to win a World Championship in the discus throw; and Grateful Dead fans get a treat with a couple of weekend concerts on Kauaʻi
-
The Chinese community on Maui dates back to their arrival on merchant ships and sugar cane plantations days. A museum that educated visitors about Chinese history in Lāhainā burned down during the Aug. 8 wildfires. HPR's Cassie Ordonio spoke with a Wo Hing Temple Museum and Cookhouse docent about how the structure and its cultural artifacts will be recovered.
-
Lāhainā residents are bracing for what they'll find when they return to the ruins of their homes after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed at least 97 people and destroyed thousands of buildings. Authorities on Monday will begin escorting the first residents back into the burn zone.
-
Maui has seen a sharp economic decline in the immediate aftermath from deadly Aug. 8 fires, but UHERO's latest economic forecast does not see a significant spillover to the rest of the state.
-
After 12 hours of deliberation and public testimony at a state Commission on Water Resource Management meeting, it was clear that regaining public trust could be an uphill battle for Commission Chair Dawn Chang and Gov. Josh Green. The commission's job is to ensure enough water is in the streams to meet public trust purposes, while also considering agriculture or development. HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi continues to cover this story.