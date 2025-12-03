© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Lahaina Harbor to reopen for limited commercial use for first time since fires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published December 3, 2025 at 10:45 AM HST
The Lahaina Harbor as seen on Aug. 1, 2025.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
The Lahaina Harbor as seen on Aug. 1, 2025. Though there is still no electricity, restrooms are expected to be fully functional by the Dec. 15 limited-use reopening date.

For the first time since the 2023 wildfires, the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor will open this month with limited commercial boat operations.

Starting Dec. 15, four companies will start using the harbor. In early 2026, another handful of commercial operations will resume.

There’s still no electricity at the harbor, so operations are only allowed during the daytime. Restrooms are expected to be fully operational for the limited reopening.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) has developed the phased reopening plan.

Lahaina boat harbor after the fires.
DLNR
The Lahaina boat harbor after the fires in 2023.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while DLNR worked with the County of Maui on this limited reopening, to revitalize Maui’s economy and help the Maui Nui community move forward together,” DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts said.

“We recognize that this is one of the very first steps being taken toward reopening Lahaina, so we have carefully developed a plan that remains respectful to those affected by the disaster.”

Most boat traffic in the harbor will be restricted to active loading/unloading in designated areas around the harbor office only. Dinghies can use the loading dock on the eastern end of the harbor for active loading/unloading only.

Mooring within Lahaina Harbor is not allowed until further notice.

Maui County will be reopening certain roadways and parking areas, and installing barriers to keep visitors from entering sensitive areas.

Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
