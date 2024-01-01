Catherine Cluett PactolGeneral Assignment Reporter
Catherine Cluett Pactol is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Maui Nui reporter. She lives on Molokaʻi and is HPR’s first full-time employee based on a neighbor island. Having served as a contributing HPR reporter on and off since 2008, she officially joined the HPR newsroom in summer 2023.
Previously, she worked at The Molokai Dispatch, Molokaʻi’s only newspaper, for 15 years and served as its editor for more than a decade. During that time, she led the paper’s small team to win more than 30 Excellence in Journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists Hawaiʻi chapter, while also freelancing for magazines and publications across the state. She has a degree in creative writing from Bates College, and her work has been led by a passion for storytelling through community journalism.
Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Heavy rains and dangerous swells have battered West Maui this winter. But members of Lahaina Strong are weathering the storms on the beach for a cause: dignified housing for fire survivors. HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol has the story from Lahaina.
FEMA is planning a temporary group housing site in Kāʻanapali. HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports.
The government said it has finished fire debris cleanup in Upcountry Maui. Twenty homes and more than a thousand acres burned in the area. But residents say the cleanup isn't nearly complete and, as HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports, they are doing the work themselves.
The Maui fires didn’t follow a precise pattern of destruction. As HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports, some residents in both Lahaina and Upcountry Maui are left living right next to burned areas, and that means ash is blowing into their homes.
Residents from across the state walked in the Hoʻūlu Lahaina Unity Gathering last weekend in a show of support for the community. HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol was there at the scene to report on this story.
Massive black granite walls stand inscribed with the names of more than 58,000 men and women who died or remain missing from the Vietnam War. The memorial is an iconic fixture in Washington, D.C., that many from Hawaiʻi won't ever have a chance to see. But that's changing this month. HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports it's a rare opportunity on Hawaiʻi Island and Maui.
A firefighter from Molokaʻi has been honored for his heroism during the Lahaina wildfire. On Aug. 8, nine firefighters were trapped in the inferno. With no way out, they sheltered inside a fire engine, sharing oxygen from air tanks. Tanner Mosher jumped into a nearby fire vehicle and attempted to clear a path for their escape. HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol has more.
During this phase, the remaining debris is wet down with water to minimize dust, encapsulated in thick industrial plastic, and sealed before transport to the temporary storage site in Olowalu. For many Lahaina residents, the cleanup marks a big step toward their goal of rebuilding. HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports from Maui Nui.
January is Kalaupapa Month, a time to honor and learn the history of the remote settlement on Molokaʻi's northern coastline that once served as a place of exile for thousands of people diagnosed with Hansen's disease. As HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports, several dates make January significant for Kalaupapa.
A Lahaina-based, locally owned property management company is making it easier for its owners to convert to long-term rentals to support fire survivors.