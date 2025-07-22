Maui microgreens startup wins top grant in county business plan contest

A microgreens farm startup in Makawao won Maui Economic Opportunity’s top award in the Best Business Plan contest.

Umani Farms Maui, operated by Irish Mahoney, received a $15,000 grant.

“We are happy to provide organic microgreens to the people. We would like to sell it to the stores, the farmers markets, to restaurants, and hopefully, they would love our products,” Mahoney told HPR.

Mahoney was one of six winners funded by a $60,000 grant from Maui County’s Office of Economic Development for business startups countywide.

Out of 12 plans submitted to the contest, the top six received grants with amounts based on ranking. Judging for the contest was based on business plan narrative and summary, marketing plan, operational plan, cash flow projections, and economic diversity impact on Maui’s economy, according to MEO.

Entrants all had to complete a five-week Core Four Business Planning Course.

Mahoney has been farming on Maui for about five years at a different location. Umani Farms and microgreens are new ventures for her.

“I was thinking, maybe I can do something unique for the community, which is also sustainable. And I come up to this idea of microgreens,” she said. “Microgreens is full of nutrients, and also they can use it for their salads, for their meals.”

She said “umani” means “to harvest” in Tagalog. Mahoney plans to market her product to stores and restaurants.

With the farm already prepped for planting, Mahoney plans to use the funding for marketing and sales supplies like containers and labeling, as well as equipment.

“I'm so happy that MEO is offering such programs for new businesses or new business owners,” she said. “They're giving them the opportunity to turn their business ideas into reality.”

Here are the other five winners, four on Maui and one on Lānaʻi:



Wealth Worthy Wahine, financial resource and training platform for women offering online and in-person workshops; $12,500.

HI Caliber Concrete, service company specializing in concrete and asphalt cutting, concrete coring and other masonry services for residential and commercial customers; $10,500.

I Love Lānaʻi Tacos, a food trailer on Lānaʻi specializing in authentic Mexican dishes; $9,000.

Thriftly, online secondhand apparel marketplace; $7,500.

Maui Harvest Delights, mobile fruit and farm stand in Keʻanae with soft serve farm-to-table frozen treats and locally grown produce; $5,000.

“Many entrepreneurs are hampered by the inability to garner funding to get their start-ups off the ground,” said MEO’s Business Development Center Director David Daly, in a press release. “We thank the County of Maui for providing a boost to small business start-ups, who are prepared for success through our Core Four business planning series, and expanding the economic base of the county, which is dominated by small businesses.”

For more information about Core Four, call (808) 249-2990 or go to www.meoinc.org.