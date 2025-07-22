Oʻahu artist pours creativity into new beer can designs

Artists are using beer cans as their canvas to show off their work. That's according to Oʻahu resident Xavier Urbano.

His latest design for a local brewing company shows a busy Shibuya street with an urban Japanese landscape. Utility lines cross paths with the word “Intertwined” in the center of the beer can.

Urbano has a six-year partnership with Hana Koa Brewing Co. The beer is a Japanese-style amber ale with Kamiakari rice.

Urbano drew inspiration from anime and Japanese-style artworks. As a tattoo artist, he said his art can expand outside of tattooing.

"I feel more overall happy that I get to do my artwork on something other than skin," he said. "I'm proud that I can represent myself in different mediums of art."

He said the partnership with the brewing company has opened doors to other collaborations involving books and magazines.

Urbano said he has created over 100 art pieces for the brewing company.