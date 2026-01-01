Public Inspection Files
Annual/Community Reports
2025 Annual Report
2024 Annual Report
Telling Public Radio's Story
Governance
Open Meetings
HPR Board of Directors
HPR Community Advisory Board
Financial Reports
2025 Audited Financial Report
2024 Audited Financial Report
2024 CPB Annual Financial Report
Form 990 - FY 2025
Form 990 - FY 2024
Employment Reports
2026 EEO Report
2025 EEO Report
2024 Community Representation Statement
FCC Public Files
FCC Public File - KHPR
FCC Public File - KIPO
FCC Public File - KKUA
FCC Public File - KANO
FCC Public File - KHPH
FCC Public File - KIPH
FCC Public File - KIPL
FCC Public File - KIPM
FCC Public File - KAHU
FCC Public File - KJHF