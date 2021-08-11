HPR Community Advisory Board
The Community Advisory Board (CAB) is an adjunct to HPR's Board of Directors. The CAB provides feedback to HPR management on station programming and community outreach opportunities. Among other duties, they provide insight on important community issues for the news team to consider. View the 2021 community issues list.
Nominations will be accepted through Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Nominate yourself or someone else. Those on the neighbor islands are especially encouraged to apply.
HPR CAB chair / ex-officio Board of Directors member
Thomas Benedict, Honolulu, O'ahu
Community Advisory Board Class of 2022
Bettina Ackermann, Kula, Maui
Kelsie Aguilera, Honolulu, Oʻahu
Donna Blanchard, Honolulu, Oʻahu
Clive Davies, Kamuela, Hawaiʻi Island
Bonnie Irwin, Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island
Robin Kaye, Lanai City, Lānaʻi
John Lunn, Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi
Anthony McCurdy, Honolulu, Oʻahu (2020-2021)
Peter Merriman, Lahaina, Maui
Treena Shapiro (Miyamoto), Kailua, Oʻahu
Richard Morris, Honolulu, O‘ahu (2021-2022)
Community Advisory Board Class of 2023
Kevin Chang, Kāne‘ohe, O‘ahu
Andy Collins, Honoka‘a, Hawai‘i Island
Edward Joseph, Kapolei, O‘ahu
Lee Imada, Wailuku, Maui
Faith Elarionoff, Hilo, Hawai‘i Island
Benjamin Willkie, Kailua, O‘ahu
Pat Griffin, Līhu‘e, Kaua‘i
Pamela Haulani Medeiros, Kailua, O‘ahu
Cathy Ching, Honolulu, O‘ahu
CAB members will normally serve a two-year term.
The CAB meets at least four times per year, with at least two of the meetings in conjunction with HPR Board of Directors' Broadcast Committee. Meetings are held in the HPR studio complex at 738 Kāheka Street in Honolulu, with telecommunications provided for those who are not able to attend in person.
CAB members, except for selecting a chair, have no voting authority or fiduciary responsibilities with HPR.
Community Advisory Board Meetings (5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on the following dates. Dates and times subject to change).
August 11, 2021*
November 10, 2021
February 9, 2022
April 6, 2022*
* Joint meeting of the CAB and HPR Board of Directors Broadcast Committee