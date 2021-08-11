The Community Advisory Board (CAB) is an adjunct to HPR's Board of Directors. The CAB provides feedback to HPR management on station programming and community outreach opportunities. Among other duties, they provide insight on important community issues for the news team to consider. View the 2021 community issues list.

Nominations will be accepted through Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Nominate yourself or someone else. Those on the neighbor islands are especially encouraged to apply.

Apply now

HPR CAB chair / ex-officio Board of Directors member

Thomas Benedict, Honolulu, O'ahu

Community Advisory Board Class of 2022

Bettina Ackermann, Kula, Maui

Kelsie Aguilera, Honolulu, Oʻahu

Donna Blanchard, Honolulu, Oʻahu

Clive Davies, Kamuela, Hawaiʻi Island

Bonnie Irwin, Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island

Robin Kaye, Lanai City, Lānaʻi

John Lunn, Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi

Anthony McCurdy, Honolulu, Oʻahu (2020-2021)

Peter Merriman, Lahaina, Maui

Treena Shapiro (Miyamoto), Kailua, Oʻahu

Richard Morris, Honolulu, O‘ahu (2021-2022)

Community Advisory Board Class of 2023

Kevin Chang, Kāne‘ohe, O‘ahu

Andy Collins, Honoka‘a, Hawai‘i Island

Edward Joseph, Kapolei, O‘ahu

Lee Imada, Wailuku, Maui

Faith Elarionoff, Hilo, Hawai‘i Island

Benjamin Willkie, Kailua, O‘ahu

Pat Griffin, Līhu‘e, Kaua‘i

Pamela Haulani Medeiros, Kailua, O‘ahu

Cathy Ching, Honolulu, O‘ahu

CAB members will normally serve a two-year term.

The CAB meets at least four times per year, with at least two of the meetings in conjunction with HPR Board of Directors' Broadcast Committee. Meetings are held in the HPR studio complex at 738 Kāheka Street in Honolulu, with telecommunications provided for those who are not able to attend in person.

CAB members, except for selecting a chair, have no voting authority or fiduciary responsibilities with HPR.



Community Advisory Board Meetings (5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on the following dates. Dates and times subject to change).

August 11, 2021*

November 10, 2021

February 9, 2022

April 6, 2022*

* Joint meeting of the CAB and HPR Board of Directors Broadcast Committee

