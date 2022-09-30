Thank-You Gift List
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Get our limited-edition HPR T-shirt. We're bringing back a beloved 2020 design by Solomon Enos as we celebrate 45 years of growing with you. This green kalo-and-radio design placed on a pink shirt honors your voices, your stories, your music, and your Hawaiʻi. Mahalo for letting us serve you since 1981. Available in sizes S - XXXL.
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Compact carryall for your daily essentials. Made from durable canvas, it's perfectly sized for your phone, wallet, keys and more with sturdy handles and a front stash pocket. 5.9"W x 10/6"H x 13.4"L.
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Give at $10/month ($120/year) and show your HPR Pride with our *NEW* logo socks celebrating both HPR-1 and HPR-2. The socks feature red, orange and yellow radio and music-themed designs on a white backing. One size fits all. Made in the USA. 75% Cotton, 21% Nylon and 4% Spandex.
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A set of two jumbo magnetic chip clips featuring our HPR logo. There's a hole in the back for hanging on a non-metallic surface. Strong magnet for super holding power. 2"W x 3"H x 1.5"D. Available at at $10/month or a one-time gift of $120.
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Introducing the new HPR logo baseball cap! Gray with charcoal bill and colorful embroidered HPR logo with an adjustable metal buckle. Available at $12.50/month or a one-time gift of $150.
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Mock-up of the HPR-2 Classical Pacific Bag, available at $12.50/month (or $150/year). It is a small black zip bag with an adjustable strap featuring the colorful Classical Pacific Logo created by artist Laura Margulies. Bag dimensions (approximate): 2" D x 5.5" W x 7.25" H. Design is subject to change.
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Get the Sustainer License Plate Frame, available to any Sustaining Member donating a minimum of $5/month to HPR.
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NYT 1-yr Basic Digital Subscription ($20/mo or $240 one-time gift)
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Eton Emergency Radio. Multi-powered, smartphone-charging, emergency radio. $30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day”).
**This thank-you gift is on backorder and will be available after Oct. 15, 2026**
**This thank-you gift is on backorder and will be available after Oct. 15, 2026**
$5/month ($60/year):
- Sustainer License Plate Frame. Available to any Sustaining Member donating a minimum of $5/month to HPR.
$10/month ($120/year) {choose one}:
- HPR Magnetic Chip Clip. A set of two jumbo magnetic chip clips featuring our HPR logo. There's a hole in the back for hanging on a non-metallic surface. Strong magnet for super holding power. 2"W x 3"H x 1.5"D.
- HPR Logo Socks. Show your HPR Pride with our *NEW* logo socks celebrating both HPR-1 and HPR-2. The socks feature red, orange and yellow radio and music-themed designs on a white backing. One size fits all. Made in the USA. 75% Cotton, 21% Nylon and 4% Spandex. See the socks.
$12.50/month ($150/year) {choose one}:
- HPR Logo Baseball Cap. Introducing the new HPR logo baseball cap! Gray with charcoal bill and colorful embroidered HPR logo with an adjustable metal buckle.
- HPR-2 Classical Pacific Bag. Zippered crossbody bag. Black with a colorful adjustable shoulder strap that matches the colorful HPR-2 Classical Pacific logo created by artist Laura Margulies. See the bag. Design is subject to change.
- Atmos Reward Points. They're back for the Fall 2026 Fundraising Campaign. 10 Atmos Rewards Points for every dollar donated. Minimum gift of $150; no maximum.
$15/month ($180/year) {choose one}:
- HPR T-Shirt. Get our limited-edition HPR T-shirt. We're bringing back a beloved 2020 design by Solomon Enos as we celebrate 45 years of growing with you. This green kalo-and-radio design placed on a pink shirt honors your voices, your stories, your music, and your Hawaiʻi. Mahalo for letting us serve you since 1981. 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, pre-shrunk, unisex sizing. Available in sizes S - XXXL.
- HPR Mini Canvas Tote. Compact carryall for your daily essentials. Made from durable canvas, it's perfectly sized for your phone, wallet, keys and more with sturdy handles and a front stash pocket. 5.9"W x 10/6"H x 13.4"L.
$20/month ($240/year):
- New York Times Basic Digital Subscription. Enjoy 1-yr of unlimited NYTimes articles on any device.
$30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day”):
- Eton Emergency Radio. The Eton FRX2 is a compact hand turbine rechargeable AM, FM and weather band radio, complete with USB charging (500mA) and bright LED flashlight. Handy during a power outage or for everyday use in the house or car, and perfect for rough terrain and any outdoor activity. Features include a glow-in-the-dark locator, DC power with included mini-USB cable, internal rechargeable Li-ion battery, headphone jack, and alarm clock. Dimensions: 5.4" x 2.5" x 2.5" (H x W x D); Weight: 0.56 lbs **This thank-you gift is on backorder and will be available after Oct. 15, 2026**
$100/month ($1,200/year Cornerstone Level):
- Your Day at HPR. Let us take you behind the scenes of your favorite local HPR program — see how a live broadcast is put together, chat with an HPR music host about music selections — enjoy front row seats to Live from the Atherton — we will create a one of a kind experience as a thank you for joining our Cornerstone Society.