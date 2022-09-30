Thank-You Gift List

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Get our limited-edition HPR T-shirt. We're bringing back a beloved 2020 design by Solomon Enos as we celebrate 45 years of growing with you. This green kalo-and-radio design placed on a pink shirt honors your voices, your stories, your music, and your Hawaiʻi. Mahalo for letting us serve you since 1981. Available in sizes S - XXXL.

