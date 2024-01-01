Meredith Artley is the new President and CEO of Hawai'i Public Radio, an essential service that informs, inspires and connects on air, online and in person across the islands. She was previously the Executive in Residence for the Doris Duke Foundation and served a stint as the Interim Executive Director for the Shangri La Museum. Prior to moving to Waimea on Hawai'i Island two years ago, she spent more than a dozen years at CNN as the Editor in Chief and SVP of CNN Digital Worldwide. She has held senior leadership roles at The Los Angeles Times and the Paris-based International Herald Tribune. She started her career helping put The New York Times on the internet in the mid-90s. She is fortunate to be married to Naka Nathaniel, a columnist at Civil Beat, and proud to be the mom of a 15-year-old who loves cello, gardening and reading.