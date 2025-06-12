CEO Memo: The Risk to Public Media Has Never Been Greater

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to claw back previously approved funding for public media. It was a very narrow vote: 214 to 212. Now, this rescission proposal goes to the Senate.

If it passes the Senate, federal funding for public media will be eliminated, and with it, many stations across the nation that provide local news, vital emergency information, music, culture, community connection — and local jobs. Many stations would have those services diminished, and some could go out of business.

At Hawaiʻi Public Radio, it would mean a loss of at least $525,000. That figure could climb higher by hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional costs we would need to pay to support reduced services across the network. This is money we currently use to help fund local programming and infrastructure, and advance our mission to serve the people of Hawaiʻi.

Now is the time to use your voice and show your support. Here are three things you can do:



Write or call our senators and ask them to urge their fellow lawmakers to stand up for public media by voting down this rescission package. If you are one of the many fans and supporters of HPR not in Hawaiʻi, you can use this simple form from Protect My Public Media to get the message to elected officials in your state.

Share this message with your family, friends and networks and encourage them to use their voice. If you are on social media, we've made it easy for you to show your support with our outreach kit.

Donate to HPR. We are a community-backed public service that is able to serve Hawaiʻi because of the support we receive from the people we do this essential work for.

Attempts to defund public media have happened in the past, but none have gotten this far.

As this rescission package moves to the Senate, there's still a fighting chance to protect HPR and all public media.

At HPR, we have been humbled and wowed by the outpouring of so many forms of support and encouragement — emails, calls, donations and spreading the word to family and friends. Mahalo to our supporters and fans for all the inspiration that readies us for the continued battle ahead, and for the continued fight against misinformation and polarization.

You are invited to join us for a town hall conversation Wednesday, June 18 at 12:30 p.m. We'll share updates and next steps, and welcome your thoughts and questions. REGISTER HERE.

Now is the time to stand with Hawaiʻi Public Radio — and all of public media — and show your support for the truly essential work that informs, inspires, and connects Hawaiʻi and communities everywhere.

We are honored to serve you, and all of Hawaiʻi, now and always.

