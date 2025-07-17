Memo from the CEO: Federal funding for HPR and public media is gone. What happens now?

Federal funding to public media has been eliminated.

The U.S. House voted 216 to 213 in favor of cancelling previously agreed upon funding that has helped support local stations for decades.

America does not need more news deserts, polarization and misinformation. But that is the grim accomplishment of this damaging act.

Many local stations across the nation will now have to cut back on valued services and local jobs. Some stations — especially those serving smaller communities without large donor bases that rely more on federal funding — may completely shut down.

At HPR, we've kept you informed on-air and online about this and other threats to this trusted, free service that informs, inspires and connects Hawai’i.

For years, we have been 94% community supported, with about 6% of our annual revenues coming from federal funding.

The loss of federal funding now opens the opportunity for HPR to become 100% community supported.

Here's what that means — and where we go from here:

For decades, HPR has received an annual grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that helps us fulfill our mission of serving the people of Hawai‘i. The most recent grant was $525,000.

We will no longer receive those grants going forward. HPR’s total loss could climb over $900,000 in increased programming and infrastructure costs, with other stations struggling to pay their share into an interconnected system.

Now, we will pull from reserves in our budget to fill that gap. We are grateful we have savings that can help in this critical moment, but that pool is not infinite.

We are also asking for your help.

Despite being forced to operate from this weakened financial position, we believe that in this moment we can strengthen HPR. That’s because we have longstanding support from the people we exist to serve, and a well-run operation that delivers a unique and valued service.

Our plan of action is three-pronged:

1. We are spinning up an emergency "Protect HPR" campaign for just two days, on July 23 and 24. In that campaign, we will seek to raise money and attract new supporters to help us right now in this unprecedented moment. Visit our donate page to give us a head start.

2. Only 10% of listeners donate to HPR. That number should be 20% or higher. More broad-based support enables us to be strong in the face of these cuts and future threats.

If you listen or visit us online and you aren't giving, right now is the time to stand up for HPR.

If you are a current member, mahalo. We ask you to help by bringing a plus one into the HPR tent.

*If every member of HPR encouraged just one more person to become a $10 a month donor, we would surpass our fundraising goal for 2025 and have a strong start for the year ahead.*

To find an easy email template you can forward to friends, family, neighbors, coworkers or anyone in your network, visit our outreach kit at hawaiipublicradio.org/protect .

3. We are reaching out to local businesses, foundations and major donors to help support HPR with significant gifts.

If you or someone you know can support HPR with a five, six or seven-figure gift, please reach out to Assistant GM Valerie Yee at members@hawaiipublicradio.org.

This rescission is an attempt to weaken and destroy local public media across the nation.

But here in Hawai‘i, you can choose instead to strengthen a trusted source that provides free information, inspiration and connection to all.

Please join us now, and help us shift HPR into being 100% community backed, and able to serve Hawai‘i now and years to come.

Meredith Artley

President & CEO

Hawai‘i Public Radio