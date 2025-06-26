Hawai‘i Public Radio wins 2 journalism awards from PMJA

(HONOLULU) HPR has won two awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA).

PMJA announced the winners of its annual awards this morning. The awards are for work completed in 2024. The full list of winners is available here.

HPR won in the following categories within Division D (newsrooms with 16-29 staff):

Government and Democracy Feature (Second Place): Voting skepticism and party division intensify among Hawaiʻi’s own Elections Commission - Ashley Mizuo

Sports Feature (Second Place): Molokaʻi channel races reflect cultural traditions and family ties to paddling — Catherine Cluett Pactol

"We are always excited to be able to honor the great journalism at local public radio stations across the country," said Christine Paige Diers, PMJA Executive Director. "This year, more than 1,450 entries competed for these honors."

PMJA is a professional association for public media journalists in the United States. Membership includes over 130 local public radio newsrooms across the country. PMJA programs provide professional development, career support and networking opportunities to the over 1,800 journalists working at its member stations.

