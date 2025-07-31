HPR wins best overall news site, sweeps 2 major categories at SPJ Hawaiʻi journalism awards

Hawaiʻi Public Radio was named best overall news site and swept two top categories — eight awards total — in the Excellence in Journalism Contest, presented by the Society of Professional Journalists Hawai‘i Chapter.

The awards were presented last night at the SPJ Hawai‘i Chapter's annual awards dinner at the Japanese Cultural Center in Honolulu.

The entries were judged by the SPJ Louisville Chapter, and recognized work completed in 2024.

"On the heels of rescission and the record-breaking contributions to help HPR shift into now being 100% community supported, it's just outstanding to have recognition of our excellent reporting and storytelling," said Meredith Artley, HPR President & CEO. "Winning best news site for the first time is a wonderful affirmation of the ways HPR is here for the people of Hawai‘i, not just on air but online. We are honored by these awards, and to do this work every day."

"We have a great team of curious and bright journalists who come to work every day motivated to pursue stories and put diverse voices on the air as they provide information and tell stories to serve the people of Hawai‘i. We're fortunate to be able to have the backing of a broad group of supporters who enable us to do that work," said Bill Dorman, HPR Vice President & News Director.

HPR placed in the following categories:

First Place - Overall News Site

hawaiipublicradio.org

Sophia McCullough and Tori DeJournett

Judge’s Comments: "Aesthetically pleasing, easy to use, fun to read — and you make it very simple to click play on your audio clips for each article. Superb design - and very important voter guide."

Second Place - Public Service Reporting

"Wildfire Vulnerability Series"

Ashley Mizuo and Savannah Harriman-Pote

Judge’s Comments: "Gets to the heart of local infrastructure issues. Not just [an] 'after the disaster' series about clean up and 'do better next time' mentalities. Nice job incorporating people into each piece."

First Place - General News/Enterprise Reporting

"Voting skepticism and party division intensify among Hawai’i's own Elections Commission"

Ashley Mizuo

Judge’s Comments: "Excellent use of meeting audio in this piece. And the storytelling peels back layer by layer how the commission works and how it interacts with other pillars of the community. The story has a good push and pull heartbeat and steady flow and kept me engaged. Nice work!"

Second Place - General News/Enterprise Reporting

"'I make nothing': Local fishers weigh leaving the industry as inflation drives up costs"

Mark Ladao

Judge’s Comments: “Very in-depth look at a complicated issue in just a few minutes. The piece allowed the humans at the center of the story to shine and I appreciated hearing their voices (and their expletives)."

Third Place - General News/Enterprise Reporting

"Hawai’i agrees to landmark settlement in youth climate lawsuit"

Savannah Harriman-Pote

Judge’s Comments: "Impactful story that succinctly summarizes a complicated lawsuit."

First Place - Feature Reporting

"Ice Cream Aunties brings joy, sweet treats and healing to Lahaina ‘ohana"

Catherine Cluett Pactol

Judge’s Comments: "I could feel the positive energy while listening to this story. The calls for ice cream - and the joy in her voice. An excellent feature piece that paints a full picture of a wonderful character."

Second Place - Feature Reporting

"Local short film highlights young Micronesian experience in Kalihi"

Cassie Ordonio

Third Place - Feature Reporting

"Repatriation efforts underway for ancient Chamorro stone carvings at Bishop Museum"

Cassie Ordonio

SPJ Hawai‘i's mission is to stand for a free press and news media protections, urge open government and transparency, and support journalism education through internships.