Wildfire Vulnerability Week

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
FILE - Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

In a special series on fire vulnerability, HPR reporters Ashley Mizuo and Savannah Harriman-Pote examined how various Hawaiʻi communities identify shortcomings and find solutions to their wildfire risks.

When wildfires ripped through Lahaina nearly a year ago, the streets quickly became a mess of people trying to evacuate. Since the devastating events of Aug. 8, officials have been working to retool Lahaina's evacuation strategy and open new emergency routes.

But Lahaina is not the only community whose evacuation plan needs an overhaul. HPR visited communities across the islands for this five-part series: