Wildfire Vulnerability Week

In a special series on fire vulnerability, HPR reporters Ashley Mizuo and Savannah Harriman-Pote examined how various Hawaiʻi communities identify shortcomings and find solutions to their wildfire risks.
When wildfires ripped through Lahaina nearly a year ago, the streets quickly became a mess of people trying to evacuate. Since the devastating events of Aug. 8, officials have been working to retool Lahaina's evacuation strategy and open new emergency routes.
But Lahaina is not the only community whose evacuation plan needs an overhaul. HPR visited communities across the islands for this five-part series:
-
Kūpuna are over a fifth of the state’s population. They can be a vulnerable group--especially during natural disasters. HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on the issues seniors face — and some potential solutions.
-
Waikōloa Village has experienced several close calls with wildfires — and the community is beefing up its evacuation plans in response. Some residents worry that progress on a new road won't keep up with the growing town. HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote visited the Big Island area to learn more.
-
There is only one winding road that connects Oʻahu’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood to the rest of Pearl City. The federal Wildfire Risk to Communities map classifies it as a “more likely” area to experience wildfires. HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on the push for more emergency preparedness.
-
A fire earlier this month ripped through 1,100 acres of land, coming just several yards away from some homes in Hanapēpē Heights. The residential area is nestled in Southwest Kauaʻi with acres of agricultural land on one side and a cliff on the other. HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on the vulnerabilities of having limited access to roads.
-
Since last year's fires on Maui, which resulted in the deaths of 102 people, emergency management officials have been working to retool the town's evacuation strategy. But, as HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports, Lahaina is not the only community in Hawaiʻi where evacuation plans need an overhaul.