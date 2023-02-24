Energy & Environment

-
Hawaiʻi has been using the power of water to keep the lights on a lot longer than you might think. HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote explores the history of hydropower to find out what role it may play in Kauaʻi's green energy future.
During a visit to the site on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said a reclamation plan is being drafted with local, state and community partners.
Melting sea ice has forced Qanuk Nanuk to leave her cubs alone in search of a safer, sustainable home. That’s the story behind the nearly 7-foot-tall puppet created by artist Kathleen Doyle, who spoke to The Conversation's Lillian Tsang about the whimsical beast's trek around Oʻahu.
A luxury yacht that ran aground in waters off of Maui accidentally pumped diesel fuel into the ocean after a failed attempt to remove it. The yacht's owner expects the fuel will be drained Thursday morning and that the boat will be removed Friday or by the weekend at the latest.
The introduction of hooved animals on Maunakea in the late 1700s nearly brought the native plant to extinction. Now, more than 100 seedlings of silverswords are flourishing in the Center for Maunakea Stewardship’s greenhouse.
The Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission has thrown its support behind the governor's plan to create a $100 million climate fund.
The nonprofit organization Waipā Foundation will acquire the Halulu Fishpond on Kauaʻi from the Waioli Corporation. Although Waipā has been stewarding the area since the 1980s, they haven’t owned it until now.
Despite an increase in renewable projects, Hawaiian Electric announced that its renewable portfolio standard was lower in 2022 than in 2021. A new law passed last year changed how the utility tallies its portfolio standard.
The neighborhood garden at Kāneʻohe Community Park on Oʻahu will be closed for a year as it receives an upgrade with new fencing, gardening boxes, irrigation systems and more.
Some of the world's leading ocean conservation professionals recently met in Vancouver, Canada to chart a course toward protecting 30% of global oceans by 2030. They included a small Hawaiʻi contingent of experts. HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi has more.