Research initiative uses game cameras and 3D scanning to study native birds and plants

Bridging bird and plant conservation here in Hawaiʻi is the mission of a new project called the Lost Manu Research Initiative.

Courtesy Sam Case A blooming Cyanea horrida

The research project incorporates game cameras and 3D scanning of museum collections to document past and present interactions between native plants and birds.

The Conversation spoke with two of the scientists involved in the project, Sam Case and Molly Hagemann. Case is a postdoc at the University of Washington, and Hagemann manages the vertebrate zoology collection at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu.

Case will be giving a presentation on nectar robbing at the Laulima Nature Center on Hawaiʻi Island on July 7. For event details, click here.

