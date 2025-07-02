© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Research initiative uses game cameras and 3D scanning to study native birds and plants

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:42 PM HST
The Black Mamo (Drepanis funerea) specimen, positioned in the photogrammetry setup.
Courtesy Sam Case
The Black Mamo (Drepanis funerea) specimen, positioned in the photogrammetry setup

Bridging bird and plant conservation here in Hawaiʻi is the mission of a new project called the Lost Manu Research Initiative.

A blooming Cyanea horrida.
Courtesy Sam Case
A blooming Cyanea horrida

The research project incorporates game cameras and 3D scanning of museum collections to document past and present interactions between native plants and birds.

The Conversation spoke with two of the scientists involved in the project, Sam Case and Molly Hagemann. Case is a postdoc at the University of Washington, and Hagemann manages the vertebrate zoology collection at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu.

Case will be giving a presentation on nectar robbing at the Laulima Nature Center on Hawaiʻi Island on July 7. For event details, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
