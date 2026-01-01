August 6 @ 6 p.m.: Stories From the Top! ft. Taiga Benito and Joshua Nakazawa, with Sharene Taba - GET TICKETS

Since 2000, From the Top and its young musician showcase has brightened our Saturday mornings on HPR-2. Join us for a special live evening hosted by Sharene Taba, and hear Stories From the Top Hawaiʻi with Musicians Joshua Nakazawa and Taiga Benito. Through heartfelt reflections and behind-the-scenes moments, they will share what the experience meant to them, how their journeys shaped their music, and what it’s like to represent Hawaiʻi on a national stage or making their way to Hawaiʻi from the East Coast.

Ahead of the storytelling session, listen to Taiga Benito's From the Top performance with the 4U Ukulele Quartet and the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony here and to Joshua Nakagawa's From the Top performance here.