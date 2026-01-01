Events
UPCOMING EVENTS:
Storytellers' Series
August 6 @ 6 p.m.: Stories From the Top! ft. Taiga Benito and Joshua Nakazawa, with Sharene Taba - GET TICKETS
Since 2000, From the Top and its young musician showcase has brightened our Saturday mornings on HPR-2. Join us for a special live evening hosted by Sharene Taba, and hear Stories From the Top Hawaiʻi with Musicians Joshua Nakazawa and Taiga Benito. Through heartfelt reflections and behind-the-scenes moments, they will share what the experience meant to them, how their journeys shaped their music, and what it’s like to represent Hawaiʻi on a national stage or making their way to Hawaiʻi from the East Coast.
Ahead of the storytelling session, listen to Taiga Benito's From the Top performance with the 4U Ukulele Quartet and the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony here and to Joshua Nakagawa's From the Top performance here.
More Live from the Atherton Music Events - The music you love on the radio comes to life on stage.
August 22 @ 6 p.m.: The Brazilian Experience Live! ft. Arara de Vento - SOLD OUT
Join HPR for a special evening as The Brazilian Experience host Sandy Tsukiyama takes the stage with her Brazilian band, Arara de Vento, for an intimate, high-energy performance celebrating the rich sounds of Brazil.
August 29 @ 6 p.m.: Big City Blues ft. the Chris Vandercook Band - GET TICKETS
Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the electrifying sound of big-city blues. From the timeless music of B.B. King, Ray Charles, and Bobby "Blue" Bland to the soulful energy of today's outstanding musicians, Big City Blues featuring the Chris Vandercook Band brings the spirit of the blues to Hawaiʻi Public Radio's Atherton Performing Arts Studio.
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Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.
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