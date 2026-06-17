Kanikapila Vintage is a podcast that digs into the Hawaiʻi Public Radio archives to present interviews and studio sessions that feature the very best of Hawaiian music.

For 24 years, Kanikapila Sunday has been a weekly mainstay for Hawaiʻi Public Radio listeners. Each episode dives into Hawaiian music with interviews, live studio sessions, and choice playlists. Now we're reaching into the archives to bring some of the earliest editions of the show to a new generation, while giving long-time listeners a chance to revisit some of the classics. We’re calling it Kanikapila Vintage, and the show’s original host, Derrick Malama, will be there to take us on the journey. Derrick will color each episode with personal memories as we revisit his session with luminaries like Eddie Kamae and Keola Beamer, Raiatea Helm and Amy Hanaialiʻl. For aficionados of Hawaiian music, this podcast will deepen their passions, and for listeners curious about Hawaiian music for the first time, it will be an opportunity to explore new frontier. Kanikapila Vintage will be there for every listener as the place where the story of Hawaiian music is shared, where generational influences are explored, and longstanding traditions are taken to new places.