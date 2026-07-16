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Kanikapila Vintage

Kanikapila Vintage: Jon de Mello

By Derrick Malama,
DW Gibson
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:00 AM HST
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In this episode of Kanikapila Vintage, listen back to Derrick Malama's 2007 interview with Jon de Mello. The founder of the Mountain Apple Company record label reflects on the voice of Bruddah IZ, Israel Kamakawiwo‘ole. In many ways, de Mello is a different kind of Kanikapila guest, bringing a music producer's perspective to the show. He’s the founder of the Mountain Apple Company.

De Mello has produced over half a century of albums from dozens of the biggest names in Hawaiian music, from individual artists like Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom, Willie K and Don Ho to some of the biggest groups including the Brothers Cazimero and the Hawaiian Style Band. And in my conversation with de Mello, we revisit the work of one of the all-time greats to record on the Mountain Apple label: none other than Bruddah IZ, Israel Kamakawiwo‘ole.

Kanikapila Vintage is sponsored by Manuhealiʻi.

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Kanikapila Vintage kanikapila sundayDerrick Malama
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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