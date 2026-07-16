Kanikapila Vintage: Jon de Mello

In this episode of Kanikapila Vintage, listen back to Derrick Malama's 2007 interview with Jon de Mello. The founder of the Mountain Apple Company record label reflects on the voice of Bruddah IZ, Israel Kamakawiwo‘ole. In many ways, de Mello is a different kind of Kanikapila guest, bringing a music producer's perspective to the show. He’s the founder of the Mountain Apple Company.

De Mello has produced over half a century of albums from dozens of the biggest names in Hawaiian music, from individual artists like Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom, Willie K and Don Ho to some of the biggest groups including the Brothers Cazimero and the Hawaiian Style Band. And in my conversation with de Mello, we revisit the work of one of the all-time greats to record on the Mountain Apple label: none other than Bruddah IZ, Israel Kamakawiwo‘ole.

Kanikapila Vintage is sponsored by Manuhealiʻi.