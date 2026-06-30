Kanikapila Vintage: The Brothers Cazimero

Join Derrick Malama for the first episode of Kanikapila Vintage, the new podcast from Hawaiʻi Public Radio, where we revisit some of the classic editions of Kanikapila Sunday.

We’re kicking off the series with a studio session from the Brothers Cazimero, recording at the legendary Mountain Apple Studios in 2004.

It’s available on July 2, wherever you get your podcasts. Sponsored by Manuheali‘i.