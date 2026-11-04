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Hawaiian Word of the Day
Weekdays at 7:29am & 5:29pm on HPR-1, and 3:06pm on HPR-2
Hosted by Leilani Poliʻahu

This daily feature encourages awareness of the use of Hawaiian language, or ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, in everyday conversation. In each 30-second vignette, host Leilani Poliʻahu introduces a new word, explains what it means, spells it, and models the correct pronunciation.