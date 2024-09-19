HPR Station Updates

-
HPR is giving away several prizes during its Fall 2024 Membership Campaign, Sept. 18-27, 2024. Contribute while offers are available to be automatically entered to win.
-
Thanks to our strong community of supporters, HPR brings you a robust offering of locally produced programs, including weekend programs featuring local hosts to guide you through classical music selections. September is Classical Music Month, a perfect opportunity to get to know HPR-2’s local weekend hosts.
-
Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Board of Directors has appointed Meredith Artley, former editor-in-chief and senior vice president of CNN Digital Worldwide, as the nonprofit media organization’s new President and CEO.
-
Hawai‘i Public Radio welcomes two new hosts to its contemporary music program, Bridging the Gap. The program airs weeknights from 10 p.m. to midnight on HPR-1.
-
Mauka to Makai host Roger Bong always considers the generations of local musicians who have embraced every genre, style and sound imaginable. On Mauka to Makai, he brings the sound of the people who call Hawai‘i home, from the mountain to the ocean and everything in between, to HPR-1.
-
Winners of the annual Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) Awards were announced today.
-
Regional winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards automatically advance to the national competition. National winners are scheduled to be announced in August.
-
HPR's spring membership campaign kicks off today at 6:30 a.m. on HPR-1 and HPR-2 across broadcast and online streaming platforms.
-
Meet the newest members of HPR's news team, helping to keep you informed of stories happening across the islands.
-
HPR is giving away several prizes during its Spring 2024 Membership Campaign, April 10-19, 2024. Contribute while offers are available to be automatically entered to win.
-
Thanks to your listenership and financial support, HPR provides a vital public service: to present music and stories that illuminate understanding and weave our communities together. Learn more about what HPR has accomplished with your help in our latest annual report.
-
José A. Fajardo will be stepping down from his role as Hawai‘i Public Radio’s president and general manager on July 31, due to his ongoing battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a fatal neurodegenerative disease with no known cure.