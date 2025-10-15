CEO Memo: Five Things to Know About Hawai’i Public Radio Right Now

Here’s a wrap-up of noteworthy activities and achievements at Hawaiʻi Public Radio:

1. The stations of HPR are now the most listened to across the Hawaiian islands, according to the latest ratings from Nielsen. Being #1 in Hawaiʻi for time spent listening is a special achievement. We are deeply grateful for the time our listeners spend with us.

Plus, HPR was recently named best news site in Hawaiʻi by the Society of Professional Journalists, a first-time recognition for us that was received along with another batch of awards for HPR's distinctive local journalism.



2. Hawaiʻi Public Radio was overjoyed to welcome one of the nation’s most popular radio shows back to Hawai’i last week, for the first time since 2001.

Thousands of fans bought tickets for two “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” shows at the Blaisdell, and the vibe was electric. Then, host Peter Sagal joined HPR’s Government Reporter Ashley Mizuo and Executive Editor Bill Dorman on Hawaiʻi Island for a special HPR member gathering, bringing “Wait Wait” to not one but two islands. We have heard from those in attendance that the events were needed reminders of the power of laughter, joy, and aloha.



3. HPR is radio, and more. We just celebrated the first birthday for the Akamai Recap, our hit newsletter that wraps up top stories every afternoon with a brief and breezy tone, plus favorite nuggets like Hawaiian Word of the Day, ʻŌlelo Noʻeau, and photos that subscribers share with us of their Hawaiʻi. If you aren’t on the Akamai Recap train yet, sign up right here, and we’ll come straight to you every weekday around 4 p.m.



We are also proud of our latest newsletter, HPR's Social Club. It’s hosted by a rotating cast of colorful HPR staff and occasional contributors, and highlights a range of events and experiences across the Islands, every week.



Chief of War may have wrapped as a hit show, but the popularity of Feathers and Fire, HPR's podcast hosted by HPR Programming VP Russell Subiono and UH Hawaiian Studies instructor Mehana Makaʻinaʻi keeps going strong. (Or, as we say at the station, Feathers and Fire is such a hit that the show may actually be the companion to the podcast.)

4. Part of HPR's mission is to inspire the people of Hawaiʻi with the power of music and the arts. We believe in amplifying local artists AND in partnering with those who love to do the same.

Our recent collaboration with the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony Orchestra and ʻOhina Labs to score the locally-made short film "The Arrangements" is a shining example of creative partnership in support of local artists. You can see some of the process, and the talented young musicians behind it, in this behind-the-scenes video.



5. The elimination of federal funding to public media was just a handful of months ago. It was not intended as an act of support for Hawaiʻi Public Radio and the many other trusted local organizations that exist to serve the communities they operate in.

Yet here at HPR, we are moving forward with gratitude and confidence that we can survive thrive as a 100% community-supported organization, and that's because of the power of the people we exist to serve. You have responded with record-breaking levels of support, and our membership levels are hitting all-time highs.

As we continue to face uncertainty with what is likely to be a rising cost base, we are relying on that community support to continue and to grow, and we thank you for that now and going forward.

The deep appreciation that the staff of HPR has for this community is matched by our commitment to do the work of informing, inspiring and connecting the people of Hawaiʻi.



Mahalo piha to fans and supporters of Hawaiʻi Public Radio here and everywhere.

We are so grateful to you and excited to keep moving forward.