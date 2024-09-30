HPR: Our Strategic Framework

Who We Are and What We Do

HPR exists to serve the people of Hawai’i.

We are a trusted, community-funded public service that informs with essential news, inspires through the power of music and the arts, and connects people through conversations and convenings.

Our Values

Integrity and Excellence. We are ethical, honest, and do great work every day.

Collaboration, Curiosity and Respect. We work with a shared purpose and values, and with a spirit of openness and appreciation.

Creativity and Innovation. We embrace imagination and eccentricity. We improve HPR through bold acts and through iterative steps.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. A range of backgrounds, perspectives and voices makes HPR strong and representative of the people and place we serve.

We Aim To...

1. Serve the People of Hawai‘i

• We keep the people and communities across the archipelago first in mind in all we do. We measure HPR's success in how well we inform, inspire and connect.

• We are a trusted source of news and information. We delight and inspire with a range of music and cultural programming and events.

• We keep our infrastructure, technology and facilities strong and up-to-date. We use data and analytics ethically to identify ways to best serve Hawai'i. We honor the support we receive by being fiscally responsible.

2. Support an Informed and Engaged Public

• HPR's journalism spreads truth, knowledge and helps people. We cover news that matters with accuracy, timeliness and context. We explore and explain the important and the interesting.

• We believe in the power of music and the arts to create joy, wonder and to bridge divides.

• We engage with the people we serve on air, online and in person. We invite them to share ideas and feedback. We welcome them in our spaces. Our team is present and visible across the islands.

3. Be an Outstanding Place to Work

• HPR's staff is empowered to do their best work as individuals and together, in a collaborative, creative, and respectful environment.

• Employees are committed and resourced to do the work of serving the people of Hawai‘i. They have clear roles, paths for growth, and opportunities to receive and share feedback.

• HPR is widely seen as a desirable place to work. We are known for attracting and growing top talent and as a team with a strong spirit of camaraderie and belonging.

4. Grow a Strong and Diversified Base of Support

• As a cherished and counted-on institution, HPR is strong financially, with a growing range of support from valued members, businesses, and philanthropy.

• We have a "portfolio outlook." We are not just radio. We combine audio, digital, and community presence to inform, inspire and connect in many forms, on many platforms.

• We strengthen HPR by serving our core fans, and by growing young and diverse audiences across our portfolio.

5. Evoke a Sense of Place

• HPR's aesthetic is distinctive and singular. The voices, sounds, and images of Hawai‘i are vivid across our platforms.

• We give special attention and respect to sharing the voices, stories, and music of Native Hawaiians. We use ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i to describe and educate.

• We help people understand how to not just be in Hawai‘i but of Hawai‘i, and to feel a responsibility for this place.

Focusing on informing, inspiring, and connecting Hawai‘i makes HPR unique across the global media landscape, and a shining example of what local, community-funded public media can be.

Approved by Hawai‘i Public Radio’s Board of Directors on September 30, 2024