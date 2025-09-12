Sweepstakes Rules - 2025 Fall Membership Campaign

Hawaiʻi Public Radio is giving away several prizes during its 2025 Fall Membership Campaign, September 18-25, 2025 (“Sweepstakes”). Contributions received during the Entry Period will be automatically entered to win in the corresponding sweepstakes.

NO DONATION OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A DONATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

By entering and participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to accept and be bound by these rules and the decisions of Hawaiʻi Public Radio (“HPR”) as final in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes.

Eligibility

The Sweepstakes is open to any individual of age eighteen (18) or older who is a legal resident of the State of Hawaiʻi. All entries must be received by HPR no later than the end of the Entry Period. There is a limit of one entry per person, regardless of the method of entry. Employees, Board members, advertising and production agencies related to this contest, and their respective household members, are ineligible. Neither HPR nor any of their officers, directors, employees, agents or representatives are responsible for lost, late, stolen, incomplete, misdirected or illegible entries. HPR reserves the right to disqualify any entrant. Non-compliance with any rule, requirement or mandatory procedure herein may, in the sole discretion of HPR, result in disqualification.

How to Enter Sweepstakes:

An individual who donates to Hawaiʻi Public Radio, from Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. (Hawai‘i time) through Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 6:59 p.m. (Hawai‘i time) ask to be entered into the Sweepstakes. HPR Sustaining Members may also be entered when they donate or reply affirmatively by Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 6:59 p.m. (Hawai‘i time) to a sweepstakes opt-in email message sent by HPR in advance of Entry Period. HPR reserves the right in its discretion to extend the Entry Period. An actual donation is not necessary for an individual to be entered into the Sweepstakes. An individual may also enter the Sweepstakes by calling HPR at 808-955-8821 during business hours during the Entry Period. All entries will be time-stamped at the beginning of the phone call. Entry forms will not be mailed. Entries will be accepted by phone only. No facsimiles or copies will be accepted.

Prizes for On-Air Sweepstakes

HPR shall select one prize winner for each of the following:

One (1) Prize of 160,000 Atmos Rewards points (the new combined Loyalty Program for Alaska & Hawaiian Airlines), the equivalent of approximately two roundtrip flights between Hawai‘i and North America (West Coast or East Coast cities). Retail value: $1,600.

Two (2) $500 Foodland gift cards (one winner selected for each card). Retail value: $500 each.

Prizes cannot be substituted, exchanged or transferred for any other prize or award. HPR reserves the right to substitute prizes with an item of equal or greater value, and all prize details are at the sole discretion of HPR and the participating prize sponsors. Limit of one prize per individual. All applicable federal, state and local taxes and expenses not specifically included in the prize description are the sole responsibility of the winner.

Winners & Odds of Winning

One winner and one alternate will be selected in a random drawing for each prize from among all eligible entries on or after September 25, 2025. Drawing will be conducted by HPR, whose decision shall be final. The odds of being drawn as the winner of the Sweepstakes are dependent on the number of eligible entries received. The winner will be notified by HPR via telephone. The winner must be reachable at the contact information provided in order to claim the prize. If the winner of the contest does not respond within 3 business days, the alternate will be contacted and offered the prize. The winners will be required to complete and return a W-9 form, prize acceptance and release, liability release and consent to use winner’s name and likeness without further compensation, except as prohibited by law. The award of the prize is conditioned upon the winner’s acceptance of the terms in the foregoing release. The prize may be claimed only by, and will be awarded only to, the individual identified on the donor entry registration form. HPR reserves the right to cancel, terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes as it may deem appropriate. For identification of the winner, please send a request along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to 738 Kāheka St, #101, Honolulu, Hawaii 96814, Attn: HPR Sweepstakes Prize Winner, after April 10, 2025.

General

As a condition to and in exchange for the right to enter the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to release, hold harmless and indemnify the Sponsors and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents or representatives from and against any and all losses, damages, injuries, claims, suits, causes of action, liabilities, costs and expenses arising from and/or related to, directly or indirectly, the Sweepstakes and/or any prize awarded in connection therewith. HPR is not responsible for any printing, typographical, mechanical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prizes. Except as prohibited by law, each participant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in Honolulu, Hawaii; (ii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event attorneys’ fees; (iii) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including without limitation lost profits (collectively, “Special Damages”) may be awarded; and (iv) participant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have such damages multiplied or increased. HPR reserves the right, without prior notice and at any time, to terminate the Sweepstakes, in whole or in part, or modify, extend or suspend the Sweepstakes in any way, if it determines, in its sole discretion, that the Sweepstakes is technically impaired or corrupted or that fraud, technical problems, failures, malfunctions or other events have destroyed or severely undermined the integrity and/or feasibility of the Sweepstakes or if HPR is prevented from continuing with the Sweepstakes by any event beyond its control, or by any federal, state or local law, order, regulation or order of any court or jurisdiction. The laws of the State of Hawaii, without reference to choice of law rules, governs the Sweepstakes and all aspects related thereto. The Sweepstakes is subject to any requirements, revisions and/or limitations imposed by applicable federal, state or local law. Void where prohibited.

Sponsor

The sponsor of the Sweepstakes is Hawaiʻi Public Radio, 738 Kāheka St, #101, Honolulu, Hawaii 96814.

