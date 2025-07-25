Hawai‘i Public Radio raises nearly half a million dollars after federal funding cuts

(HONOLULU) Hawai‘i Public Radio raised nearly half a million dollars in a two-day emergency fundraiser that concluded last night. The campaign took place after Congress last week approved clawing back $1.1 billion in previously approved federal funding to public media.

On Wednesday and Thursday, more than 1,400 supporters contributed just over $461,000, setting new records for the nonprofit statewide broadcaster. HPR's last fundraising campaign in April generated $510,000 from 1,200 listeners in 10 days.

"We thank our community for their heart and generosity in supporting our mission to inform, inspire and connect the people of Hawai‘i," said HPR President and CEO Meredith Artley.

In a public memo posted last week, Artley said: “Despite being forced to operate from this weakened financial position, we believe that in this moment we can strengthen HPR. That’s because we have longstanding support from the people we exist to serve, and a well-run operation that delivers a unique and valued service.”

Prior to the House vote last Thursday, individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors made up 94 percent of HPR’s operating budget. Federal grants made up the remaining 6 percent. Among the work that federal grants supported: nearly two years of local reporting on Maui's efforts to heal and rebuild after the Aug. 8, 2023 Lahaina fire.

The community is welcome to donate to HPR online through monthly donations.