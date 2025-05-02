Memo from the CEO: Federal Funding for Public Media Is Increasingly Under Threat

On Thursday, the White House issued an Executive Order calling for the elimination of federal funding to public media.

This is the latest action in a series of threats this year, including the FCC opening investigations into public media, the heads of NPR and PBS being called to testify before a DOGE subcommittee, calls from the White House to fire three members of the board for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and the continued threat of a proposal to rescind designated funds to public media in 2026 and 2027.

What’s in the Executive Order

It calls for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and all executive departments and agencies to "cease federal funding for NPR and PBS."

The order calls for ending direct and indirect funding to NPR and PBS, "ensuring that licensees and permittees of public radio and television stations, as well as any other recipients of CPB funds, do not use Federal funds for NPR and PBS."

Hawai‘i Public Radio, like other public media across the nation, receives funding from CPB that in turn helps us to pay for shows and services we receive from NPR. Federal funding helps HPR fulfill our mission to inform, inspire and connect Hawai‘i, and is absolutely essential for the survival of the public media system at large.

The full executive order can be found here.

What the Executive Order Can and Cannot Do

The order does not defund public media, or rescind CPB funds already approved by Congress through 2027. Any clawing back of previously approved federal funding would require Congress to vote. So while that threat still looms, there is no active proposal for that rescission before Congress at this time.

CPB has responded to the executive order stating that they are "not a federal executive agency subject to the President's authority. Congress directly authorized and funded CPB to be a private nonprofit corporation wholly independent of the federal government."

The executive order could face legal challenges. There are some active legal challenges to the White House on related fronts: CPB announced this week that it is suing the administration for the attempted firing of three of its board members.

What It Means for HPR, and for Public Media at Large

This Executive Order represents the latest threat to the ability and independence of HPR, and other public media, to serve our local communities. Much of HPR's strength comes from our true independence: no government or outside interest has a say in how HPR serves Hawai‘i.

Hawai‘i Public Radio receives 6% of our annual revenues from federal funding via CPB. That’s about $525,000 of our annual revenue.

The remaining 94% comes from community supporters, including individuals, families, foundations, local businesses, sponsors and others who share our interest in strengthening Hawai‘i. That large amount of backing from the people we serve makes us independent and accountable only to them.

At HPR, the elimination of federal funding for a system that is interconnected and interdependent means our losses could exceed $525,000. For example: If fewer stations are able to pay for certain programs, services or licensing fees, then we would either have to take on increased costs or cut back on programs and services that are required to run a statewide network and service.

Many organizations in the public media system — most are especially in rural areas where they often the only remaining source of local news and information — receive an even greater portion of federal funding and would be devastated or decimated if CPB funding is eliminated.

At a time when misinformation, isolation and polarization is pervasive, and when trusted local information can be hard to come by, it matters to take away one of the last sources of reliable funding for HPR and the system that supports the spread of facts and services that help people here in Hawai‘i and across America.

What HPR Is Doing

- We will keep up our local reporting on the impacts of the federal actions on Hawai‘i. We will tell stories of people across the islands, offering a range of voices, views and helpful information. You will continue to hear this trusted reporting every day on our air, and see it on our site, app and in our newsletters.

- We will continue to champion music, arts and culture that inspires and connects, that elevates local and global talent, and that can offer a reprieve from the news cycle if and when you need it.

- We are in close communication with our colleagues across the public media landscape, sharing knowledge and ideas to support this valuable trusted system that serves millions of people.

- We will stay in touch with YOU. Even if you aren't a current member or a supporter, we will keep on communicating in a free, clear and respectful manner on air and online, updating you on the latest on this topic and so many others. For updates, tune in to HPR, visit hawaiipublicradio.org, or subscribe to our station newsletter or to the Akamai Recap.

- We will continue to focus on growing and diversifying our revenue. Having just 6% of our revenues from federal funding is a strong place to be in, plus HPR has a balanced budget, a clean financial audit, and the highest rating on Charity Navigator. We have been serving Hawai‘i since 1981. We run a tight ship and there's not much room to cut costs, so we will focus even more resolutely on growing revenue from existing and new sources.

What You Can Do

Support HPR now. By supporting HPR, you are standing up for informed and engaged communities in Hawai‘i, and also helping to support the network of public media that exists across the country. If you have held out on giving in recent fundraising campaigns, scrolled past our donate button, or even if you have given recently and have the means to go an extra step, now is the time to do so.

Use your voice with family, friends, real and virtual networks in your community to show your support for HPR and the public media system.

As the threats increase, action on the local level is increasingly needed.

Thank you, as always, for your support.