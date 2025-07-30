Saturday programming updates for HPR-1, effective August 2, 2025
With thanks to our member support, HPR continues to bring you robust programming. As part of this effort, please note the following changes coming to HPR-1's on-air schedule. Here's what to expect, effective Aug. 2:
- Starting Aug. 2, "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" will move to from 11 a.m. to a new Saturday at 10 a.m. time slot.
- For those unable to tune in on Saturdays, we'll be re-airing "Wait Wait" on Sunday at 10 a.m.
- "Left, Right & Center" will move to Friday at 7 p.m.
- "Radiolab" will air at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
- "This American Life" moves to the Saturday noon hour.
- "The Moth" will air on Saturday at 1 p.m.
- "TED Radio Hour" moves to 2 p.m.
- "Selected Shorts" will now air at 3 p.m.
- "It's Been a Minute/Wild Card" moves to 4 p.m.
- "Embodied" will move to Thursday at 7 p.m.
"Living on Earth" will be leaving HPR-1. You can access current episodes and the show archive here.
Have questions or concerns about our programming changes? Contact us.
The HPR-1 program schedule on our website reflects these changes. An updated printable program guide is forthcoming.