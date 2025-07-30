© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Saturday programming updates for HPR-1, effective August 2, 2025

Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Published July 30, 2025 at 4:57 PM HST

With thanks to our member support, HPR continues to bring you robust programming. As part of this effort, please note the following changes coming to HPR-1's on-air schedule. Here's what to expect, effective Aug. 2:

"Living on Earth" will be leaving HPR-1. You can access current episodes and the show archive here.

Have questions or concerns about our programming changes? Contact us.
The HPR-1 program schedule on our website reflects these changes. An updated printable program guide is forthcoming.
