Kanikapila Vintage: David Kawika Kahiapo

In this episode of Kanikavila Vintage, Derrick Malama features his 2014 studio session with David Kawika Kahiapo. He talks about recording 70 albums and learning slack key from the one and only Gabby “Pops” Pahinui.

The slack key guitarist talks about making more than 70 albums over the course of his career and what it was like to be a student of Gabby “Pops” Pahinui. He shares details about the childhood moment when he first picked up an instrument and we hear music inspired by the windward side of Oʻahu where he grew up. Kahiapo also talks about what it was like to work on the soundtrack for a Hollywood movie and he’ll play a few live numbers, including a tribute to the musicians who came before him.

Kanikapila Vintage is sponsored by Manuhealiʻi.