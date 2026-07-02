Kanikapila Vintage: Jeff Peterson and Amy Hanaiali‘i

In this episode of Kanikapila Vintage, listen to Derrick Malama's 2010 interview with two renowned musicians: Jeff Peterson and Amy Hanaiali‘i. They talk about collaborating on an album with an all-star line-up of slack key masters.

Between the two of them, they have half a dozen Grammy nominations and more than 30 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. When Derrick spoke with the duo, they were fresh off their work on a collaborative album. It was conceived by Peterson and featured Hanaiali‘i working with an all-star cast of slack key masters. It's a truly dynamic album inspired by traditions within Hawaiian music and beyond.

Kanikapila Vintage is sponsored by Manuhealiʻi.