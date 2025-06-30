© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Volcano shrimp study shows how the species can adapt to climate change

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 30, 2025 at 2:56 PM HST
An anchialine pond where volcano shrimp are found.
Justin Havird
An anchialine pond where volcano shrimp are found.

You might remember the “EcoSphere,” a sealed glass aquarium containing soft coral, algae, and — the star of the show — a tiny red shrimp.

'Ōpae'ula shrimp in their habitat.
Justin Havird
'Ōpae'ula shrimp in their habitat.

That creature was a Hawaiian volcano shrimp, or ʻōpaeʻula, and scientists at the University of Texas at Austin have been studying these creatures to learn how species might adapt to climate change.

That’s because volcano shrimp live in anchialine ecosystems, warm water pockets formed by ponds or cracks in lava.

Justin Havird is a biology professor at UT Austin. He spoke with The Conversation about these shrimp, starting with a ghost story.

Read the study here.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
