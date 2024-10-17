'I make nothing': Local fishers weigh leaving the industry as inflation drives up costs

Troy Pack, Peter Webster, and a crew of fishers were relaxing on the Itasca, a longline fishing boat, on a recent Monday.

The vessel was docked on Oʻahu’s Pier 38, where Pack reminisced about his job as captain just a few years ago.

"I loved being a captain. I loved my job. I love fishing, but like, I was making good money and it was worth it," Pack said.

Mark Ladao / HPR Troy Pack is the captain of the Itasca.

Now, the 20-year fishing veteran is rethinking his career. He said it's in part because the pay isn’t worth it anymore.

"It's like coming to the point where I'm like, oh man, this close to just quitting, giving up, just go get a normal nine-to-five. Like this last trip, I came in with 20,000 pounds of fish, they sold 16,000 pounds of it, and threw away 3,500 pounds of my fish," Pack said.

"After expenses and everything, I'm left with a paycheck that is," Pack paused, "I would make more money working nine-to-five at McDonald's."

The crew recently returned from weeks on the ocean, where they were mostly fishing for ahi, specifically bigeye or yellowfin tuna.

Some 140 Hawaiʻi-based longline fishing vessels bring in more than 20 million pounds of tuna annually. Collectively the fleet is among the state’s largest sources of local protein.

However, they’re struggling, and like Pack, others are considering a departure from the industry as well.

So what happened?

One problem is that fishing trips are much more expensive now due to inflated prices.

Webster owns the Itasca and another longline fishing boat. He said fuel, bait, food and other necessities for a 20-day fishing trip never used to reach $10,000.

But that changed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I first started down here, the whole trip for $8,000 — that was it. And we were like, 'Oh my god, I gotta pay? Oh sh-t!' I mean, my one boat's $25,000. This one's $30,000 to $40,000. You know, depending on the trip," Webster said.

The way longliners recoup their costs and make a profit is by selling their catch. That’s mostly done at the Honolulu Fish Auction, located at Pier 38.

The auction used to be more open to the public, but since the pandemic, it’s been restricted to a handful of buyers. Some worry it makes fish prices less competitive than they could be.

Prices do naturally fluctuate because of changes in supply and demand for fish. However, what can’t be denied is that for decades, those prices haven’t changed very much — and certainly not enough to keep up with fishers’ growing expenses.



"If we ain't making money, it doesn't make any sense, right? They'll give you a little bit every once in a while, but I need it every trip," Webster said.

"I can't go three trips without making zero. I make nothing. Zero. I'm going in the hole, $10,000 a trip in the market cycle," he continued.

International competition

There are also older issues that continue to hurt local fishers, including the competition from international fishing fleets — especially those from Asian countries.



Those fleets are often subsidized by their governments and are subject to fewer regulations, making their fishing cheaper and more accessible.

It also allows fish to be sold at a lower price than what local fishers can offer.

As a result, Hawaiʻi’s markets are flooded by imported ahi and other fish. And in many cases, stores and restaurants that prepare or serve fish don’t have to tell customers where it came from.

Work-life imbalance

Back at Pier 38, the crew of the Itasca has just a day or two before leaving on another fishing trip. They’ll likely be gone for most of the month.

Pack said he hasn’t been on vacation in a year, so this is what most of his months look like. He says he can’t afford to take a break.

"I could do three trips, make 40 grand or whatever, $45,000 — make a decent amount of money. And then I could take three months off, and I could go spend time with my family, go do what I want to do, live an actual life. Like, I could go backpacking and go do fun stuff," he said.

"But now, I don't do any of that."